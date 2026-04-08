'This guy gave us everything he had' - Weston McKennie is the USMNT's most unique star, and ready for his World Cup moment

Weston McKennie is impossible to ignore.
On the field, he's always been an all-action livewire, a player capable of seizing a game in more ways than most. Off it, he's filled many roles: class clown, leader, content machine, friend, teammate, magician. At times, he's been an outcast and, at others, he's been a superstar. It's been a ride, even though it's far from over.
Due to all of the factors above, McKennie has long been American soccer's heart and soul; this summer, though, he'll have to be its star. That perception still doesn't quite feel real to him and, in truth, he doesn't necessarily feel that way himself. For all of the changes that have taken hold in McKennie's life, and there have been many, he insists he hasn't changed at all.
"I think the perception that I want people to have of me is that I'm a normal guy," McKennie tells GOAL. "I'm the guy who, on summer breaks, has a barbecue with family, cracks open a drink, and relaxes. I like to live life and enjoy life at the same time. That's what I want people's perception of me to be. I'm just someone who's normal, someone who likes normal things."
The thing is, though, that this summer will be anything but normal. The World Cup is coming to the United States and, as the U.S. men's national team's most in-form player, McKennie is set to be one of the faces of sports' biggest tournament. There may not be a more important player on the U.S. team this summer. For all of the moments of doubt over these last few years, there's little of that left now.
So how is McKennie handling it? What is that weight like? How does someone so loose cope with pressure that is so serious? Well, it's by keeping things normal and doing the things that put him in this position in the first place.