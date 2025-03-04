The South African's move to the East African nation was finalise this week as he takes charge of a national team.

Former Manchester United strikers' coach Benni McCarthy was, on Monday, unveiled as the new Harambee Stars coach.

He succeeded Engin Firat, who failed to meet expectations and opted to walk away.

The South Africa legend has a massive task of helping Kenya deliver in the 2024 Chan they are set to host alongside Uganda and Tanzania. The former striker has also been given the mandate to help the country qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Have a look at how the fans, both in Kenya and South Africa, reacted, as sampled by GOAL.