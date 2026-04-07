"Believe in the manager": Florian Wirtz backs Arne Slot, who is under pressure at Liverpool FC

Wirtz emphasised that confidence in Slot should be strong simply because the Dutchman had led Liverpool to the English league title last season. His team had also put in “many good” performances this season.

“We would have liked things to be even better, but it is what it is,” said Wirtz, “yet we still have goals. All I can say is that we believe in the manager and want to give our best tomorrow.”

That hasn’t been the case very often recently, however. Liverpool have won just one of their last five competitive matches. The 4-0 defeat in the FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City last weekend is still weighing heavily on the team.