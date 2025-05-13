'I believe this club has the power to change the future of women’s sports' - USWNT icon Alex Morgan returns to San Diego Wave family as minority investor
USWNT icon Alex Morgan has returned to the San Diego Wave family, becoming a minority investor in what was the final club of her playing career.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Morgan retired from soccer in September 2024
- Has now returned to former club San Diego
- Becomes a minority investor in the Wave