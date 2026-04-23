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Adhe Makayasa

Four in a row! Bayern Munich women win Frauen-Bundesliga title yet again as Lioness Georgia Stanway bows out in style

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Bayern Munich Women have been crowned Frauen-Bundesliga champions for the fourth consecutive season following a dramatic 3-2 victory over Union Berlin. The triumph marks a fitting domestic farewell for England international Georgia Stanway, who is set to depart the German giants this summer after playing a pivotal role in their recent era of dominance.

  • Bayern secure historic fourth straight crown

    The Munich giants clinched the 2025-26 title with four games to spare after a hard-fought win at Union Berlin combined with Wolfsburg’s goalless draw at Werder Bremen. Goals from Edna Imade and Barbara Dunst were twice cancelled out by the resilient hosts, but substitute Giulia Gwinn eventually bundled home the winner to maintain Bayern's perfect record. The victory extended their club-record winning streak to 19 matches, moving them an unassailable 15 points clear at the summit of the table.

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  • Stanway departs as a serial champion

    While the squad celebrated their eighth overall league title, the achievement carries significant emotional weight for Stanway, who confirmed her summer departure earlier this year. The 27-year-old midfielder has transformed into a world-class talent during her four-year stint in Bavaria, helping the club establish a domestic dynasty since her move from Manchester City in 2022. Having won the league in every season she has spent in Germany, Stanway is now expected to return to the Women's Super League.


  • Arsenal lead race for Lionesses star

    With Stanway’s contract expiring, Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunners to secure her signature as they look to bolster a squad that recently tasted Champions League glory. The Gunners are reportedly in advanced talks with the 91-cap England international, aiming to add her elite experience to their pursuit of the WSL title next season. Several other major European clubs remain interested in the midfielder, who has become one of the most decorated English exports in the history of the women's game.

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  • FC Bayern München v Manchester United FC - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Continental ambitions take centre stage

    Bayern have little time for festive celebrations as they immediately pivot to a gargantuan Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena this Saturday. Following their European exploits, the champions-elect travel to Werder Bremen for a rearranged league fixture before finally lifting the trophy at home against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 9. Facing a dominant Barcelona side will provide the ultimate test for Jose Barcala’s squad as they seek to add a maiden European crown to their domestic trophy cabinet.

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