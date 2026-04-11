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Karim Malim

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Bayern Munich have entered the race, and the future of ‘Salah’s successor’ is already generating serious interest from Europe’s heavyweights

Transfers
A. Gordon
Newcastle United
Arsenal
Liverpool
Bayern Munich
M. Salah
England
Germany
Egypt

€100 million is on the table!

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is emerging as a key transfer target for Europe’s top clubs ahead of the summer window.

The England international has blossomed in recent seasons, emerging as one of his side’s most dynamic attackers, combining blistering pace with an eye for goal.

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    Bayern Munich are making a strong start

    As competition to sign him heats up, signs point to a fierce transfer battle. Interest is no longer confined to Premier League suitors; it now stretches across Europe’s top clubs.

    Bayern Munich have already opened talks with the player’s agents, underlining their intent to secure the 25-year-old winger, according to CaughtOffside.

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    Financial pressures could force Newcastle to change tack.

    Newcastle’s ongoing financial strain could trigger a squad overhaul, meaning that attractive offers for key players like Gordon may be hard to resist.

    Bayern Munich’s interest underscores his reputation beyond England, given the Bundesliga champions’ track record of signing and developing elite wingers.

    Some observers draw parallels between Gordon’s potential move abroad and the successes of players who have thrived after similar switches, such as Michael Olise, who shone once he embraced a fresh challenge outside his comfort zone.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-NEWCASTLEAFP

    Key statistics prove the team’s progress.

    The chance to compete regularly in major European competitions, especially the Champions League, is a key factor for players at this stage of their careers, as they reach their footballing peak.

    This season he has netted 17 goals for Newcastle in all competitions, underlining his growth as a finisher while retaining the defensive discipline and high pressing that define modern wing play.

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    A fierce English rivalry

    In England, Arsenal have monitored his performances closely and are convinced he fits manager Mikel Arteta’s style, given the Spaniard’s track record in nurturing attacking talent.

    Liverpool are also strongly interested, as they seek wingers capable of dynamism and high pressing to fit Jürgen Klopp’s style.

    Liverpool see him as the ideal candidate to replace Mohamed Salah, who has announced he will depart in 2026 after nine years at Anfield.

    Newcastle initially insisted on keeping their star player, but that stance could change if substantial offers materialise. Gordon’s current market value is around €60 million, though the Magpies are reported to be holding out for between €90 and €100 million.