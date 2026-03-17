Bayer Leverkusen roast Arsenal with savage social media post ahead of Champions League decider at the Emirates

The provocative post quickly went viral, with supporters from both camps weighing in on the pre-match antics. While Arsenal fans defended their tactical versatility, others lauded the Leverkusen social media team, with one fan declaring them the "best football admin ever".

The dig is particularly biting given that Leverkusen actually beat Arsenal at their own game in the first leg; Robert Andrich's goal was the first corner the Gunners had conceded in the Champions League all season. This isn't the first time Arteta's men have been teased for their dead-ball obsession, with League Two side Mansfield Town recently using TikTok to mock the Gunners' reliance on corners ahead of their FA Cup meeting.