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Barcelona and Man City in battle for 16-year-old Palmeiras midfielder with La Liga side determined to avoid repeat of Endrick & Estevao misses
Barcelona accelerate talks for Brazilian gem
According to AS, Barcelona have intensified their contacts to close the signing of Conceicao. The Catalan club have been following the attacking midfielder's evolution since before his breakout in the Copinha, where he scored four goals and provided three assists in seven matches. Fearing a repeat of the frustrating scenarios with Endrick, Estevao, or Rayan, they have taken the lead in a lightning negotiation. Although the teenager possesses a release clause of €100 million in his current contract which runs until January 2029, Palmeiras would reportedly accept half of that amount, seeking €50m between fixed and variable fees.
Manchester City lead Premier League pursuit
Manchester City and Chelsea are the main rivals to beat in this long-distance race. According to ESPN Brasil, City have been working to close the circle around the teenager to ward off other English clubs. With strong relations from the past Gabriel Jesus and Vitor Reis deals, City have readied an indicative offer of €40m, the largest presented so far. Chelsea's owners are also monitoring the situation closely while patiently waiting for the perfect moment to submit a formal proposal.
An elite talent making his mark
Wearing the number 10 shirt, Conceicao has exploded onto the scene at the South American U-17 Championship in Paraguay, establishing himself as a standout performer with one goal and two assists. Observers consider him a special player, drawing heavy comparisons to Estevao's early days. The youngster himself highlighted his playing style in a recent interview, explaining: "I love the one-on-one, dribbling and beating my opponents with speed." When discussing his ultimate inspiration for reaching the pinnacle of professional football, the teenager was crystal clear about his current role model, proudly adding: "My reference is Endrick..."
- Cesar Greco / Palmeiras
What the future holds
Conceicao cannot move to Europe until he officially turns 18. Palmeiras are in no rush to sell and plan to integrate him into Abel Ferreira's first team directly after the U-17 tournament. The strategy is for him to become a key senior player before making his multi-million euro move abroad.