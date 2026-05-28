Getty Images
The Ballon d'Or moves to England! UEFA confirms ceremony will be held in London for first time as Harry Kane & Lamine Yamal look to dethrone Ousmane Dembele
A historic first for the English capital
In a landmark announcement for English football, UEFA and France Football have confirmed that the 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in London on October 26. This move marks a significant departure from the award's traditional roots in Paris, as the organisers look to celebrate the global reach of the sport's most coveted individual prize.
The choice of venue carries deep historical significance. According to the official statement: "This symbolic choice of venue pays tribute to English footballer Sir Stanley Matthews, the award’s inaugural winner 70 years ago." By bringing the Golden Ball to London, the organisers aim to honour the legacy of the man who started it all while modernising the event for a new generation of fans.
- AFP
Chasing the crown of Dembele
The 2026 race is already heating up as players look to succeed the current men's award holder, Paris Saint-Germain's Dembele, while Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati will be defending the women's prize. The spotlight is now shifting toward the next crop of superstars ready to claim the throne. Kane, who has had a phenomenal season with Bayern Munich - scoring 61 goals and providing seven assists in 51 appearances across all competitions, while clinching both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles, alongside the European Golden Shoe - will be desperate to win the award in his home country.
Another primary contender pushing for the men's throne is Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, who finished as the runner-up for the Ballon d'Or last year; the youngster has enjoyed a stellar season with Barcelona, netting 24 goals and providing 18 assists in 45 appearances on his way to clinching the La Liga title.
UEFA and France Football partnership continues
The London event marks the third year of the strategic partnership between UEFA and Group Amaury, the owners of France Football and L'Equipe. Since 2024, the two organisations have worked together to co-organise the gala, ensuring it remains the undisputed benchmark for individual excellence in world football. The upcoming edition is expected to be the most-watched in history given the high-profile nature of the London hosting duties.
Organisers added that: "By staging its 70th edition in the capital of England and the United Kingdom, the Ballon d’Or continues its expansion and further strengthens its status as a globally prestigious brand." This expansion is part of a broader tactical move to rotate the ceremony through football's major hubs, rewarding different fanbases across the globe.
- AFP
Preparation for the 70th anniversary gala
While the date and host city have been locked in, the footballing world is still waiting for the definitive list of nominees. Fans can expect the shortlists for the Men’s Ballon d'Or, Women’s Ballon d'Or, Kopa Trophy, and Yashin Trophy to be announced as the ceremony draws closer. All eyes will be on the accreditation process and the voting panels as they begin to narrow down the world's best talent, keeping in mind the legendary legacy of Lionel Messi, who remains the most decorated player in the award's history with a record eight titles.