Atletico Madrid vindicated over Barcelona red card fury as La Liga refereeing committee admits Gerard Martin dismissal should have stood

The CTA has officially moved to clarify the controversial incident from last Saturday's showdown between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

During the latest edition of Tiempo de Revisión, the CTA concluded that the VAR should not have intervened after Mateo Busquets Ferrer originally showed a straight red card to Martin for a heavy challenge on Thiago Almada.

The committee explained that while Martin may have touched the ball, the nature of the follow-through constituted "serious rough play".

The official ruling stated: "The fact of touching the ball first does not cancel out subsequently incurring in imprudent, reckless or rough play. It is serious rough play regardless of who touches the ball first. The correct disciplinary sanction should be a red card."