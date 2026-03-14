Inter v Atalanta, Serie A Matchday 29

INTER-ATALANTA 1-1

GOALS: 27' Pio Esposito (I), 83' Krstovic (A)

Atalanta snatch a late equaliser against Inter: the match at San Siro ends 1-1 amid controversy. The hosts opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the first half thanks to a goal from Pio Esposito, aided by a mistake from Carnesecchi. In the second half, Chivu’s side had several chances to double their lead, but it was Atalanta who scored in the closing stages with a tap-in from Krstovic. There were strong protests from Inter over the Sulemana-Dumfries challenge that led to the equaliser, with the Nerazzurri claiming a foul by the Atalanta striker. There was also controversy over an alleged penalty not awarded to Inter, with Frattesi fouled by Scalvini in the box.