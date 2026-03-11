Getty Images Sport
Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino stands by refusal to 'park the bus' against Bayern Munich despite Champions League humiliation
Bayern take commanding lead in last-16 tie
The defeat was one of the heaviest in Atalanta's European history, but the former Monza manager believes the experience was a necessary challenge for the club's development. Bayern controlled the game and dominated in Bergamo. Atalanta's initial strategy of flooding the midfield backfired, leaving gaps for Bayern's creative players to exploit, leading to a three-goal deficit in the first 25 minutes. Bayern then added three more goals in the second half to effectively end the tie as a contest.
No regrets over tactical bravery
Despite the lopsided scoreline, Palladino insisted that abandoning his principles was never an option. He argued that the aggressive, man-to-man style that brought Atalanta to the knockout stages must be maintained, regardless of the opponent's stature. “This defeat is an experience for us, and I would play it like this again, because this is our mentality if we want to progress in all competitions,” the coach explained.
He also dismissed suggestions that the result would leave lasting scars on his squad, adding: “Repercussions? No, we've always fought back. We already know on Saturday, despite Inter's strength, we'll fight back. We have to keep our heads up. We faced a strong team, with Luis Diaz and Olise; they're formidable and destined to go all the way. I'm still proud of my players.”
The refusal to sit deep
Palladino was particularly firm when asked if a more conservative "park the bus" strategy might have limited the damage. “We expected difficulties due to the values
on the pitch. We accept their qualities and their strength. We got here because we had this mentality and this DNA, and we won't change it.,” he stated. “We won't start playing zonal defense. I'm of this opinion, and we'll accept the result. Either we win or we learn.”
What comes next for Atalanta?
The result could certainly be said to have ended Atalanta's Champions League campaign, although there is still the second leg at the Allianz Arena next week. While the Champions League dream may be fading, Atalanta must pivot quickly to domestic duties as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter against Serie A leaders Inter Milan. The coaching staff is banking on the team's historical resilience to navigate this difficult period and maintain their challenge for a top-six finish.
