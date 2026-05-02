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Kim Little Jule Brand Leah Williamson Arsenal Lyon Women compositeGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Lyon: Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kim Little lapses prove costly as late heartbreak ends the Gunners' Women's Champions League title defence

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Arsenal's Women's Champions League title defence came to an end in Lyon on Saturday, as the eight-time winners exacted their revenge on the Gunners after losing to them at this stage last season. Buoyed by the returns of both Selma Bacha and Melchie Dumornay, OL raced into a 2-0 first half lead and though Alessia Russo did get Arsenal back level on aggregate, Jule Brand's late strike secured a 4-3 win for Lyon over the two legs that puts them into an incredible 12th UWCL final.

Arsenal's triumph in this competition last season was characterised by comebacks, with 2-0 and 2-1 first leg deficits overturned in the quarter-final against Real Madrid and the semi-final against Lyon, respectively. This time around, in their title defence, the Gunners have been strong front-runners, going 3-1 up in the first leg of their quarter-final win over Chelsea and then winning 2-1 in the first leg of this semi-final last week.

But Lyon were much better on their own patch, where they have not lost since being a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Arsenal just over a year ago. The Gunners were given two early warnings, when Ada Hegerberg somehow didn't convert Kadidiatou Diani's cross from close range and then when Lindsey Heaps saw a header ruled out because Ingrid Engen was interfering with play from an offside position.

They didn't heed them, though, and Lyon got the reward for their strong start just past the 20-minute mark, when Wendie Renard converted a penalty on the second attempt after Lotte Wubben-Moy fouled Dumornay. That only increased the confidence with which the eight-time European champions played and, 15 minutes later, Diani escaped the attentions of Kim Little and produced a wonderfully improvised finish to double her side's lead on the day, to put them ahead on aggregate.

Arsenal responded well in the second half, with Stina Blackstenius and Olivia Smith both hitting the woodwork before head coach Renee Slegers turned to her bench with great effect. Seven minutes after her introduction, it was young Smilla Holmberg, who starred in a rotated Gunners XI in midweek, that delivered a brilliant cross for Russo and the England international, having struggled to get into the game at all, converted to level the tie up.

However, Lyon were not down and out. Dumornay's return was massive for this second leg and the 22-year-old had another big contribution to make yet, in what was arguably a player of the match display. With less than five minutes remaining, she played a perfectly-weighted ball in behind for Brand and the Germany forward finished brilliantly for a goal that, after a long VAR check, would give OL their lead back. This time, it was one they didn't squander, holding on to see out the victory, banish the demons of last year's semi-final exit and knock out the defending champions. Lyon will meet either Barcelona or Bayern Munich in Oslo next month, as they pursue a record-extending ninth Women's Champions League crown.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Groupama Stadium...

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (6/10):

    Didn't actually have many saves to make. Dealt well with crosses into the box and seemed to make a huge penalty save, only for VAR to see that she'd stepped off her line.

    Emily Fox (6/10):

    Won a lot of duels to keep Lyon relatively quiet down her side, especially compared to the opposite flank.

    Leah Williamson (5/10):

    Tried to threat those passes through into the final third but things just didn't fall for her here.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (4/10):

    Dived in to give Lyon the penalty from which they broke the deadlock. Struggled to win many duels, too.

    Katie McCabe (5/10):

    Couldn't contain Diani, especially in the first half.

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  • Midfield

    Kim Little (4/10):

    Just couldn't stamp her authority on the game, which is rarity. Lost Diani too easily for the second goal, too.

    Mariona Caldentey (4/10):

    Not her day. That she was subbed off with 20 minutes to go, when Arsenal needed a goal, said it all. Just couldn't quite assert herself in the middle of the park.

    Alessia Russo (5/10):

    Struggled to get involved at all, then popped up with her goal. Unfortunately, it counted for little in the end.

  • Attack

    Olivia Smith (4/10):

    Struggled to have much of the ball and little came off for her when she tried to make things happen.

    Stina Blackstenius (4/10):

    Came very close to a goal when a wonderful effort struck the bar. Was about as involved as she got, though, in a game where she lacked service.

    Caitlin Foord (5/10):

    Arsenal's liveliest attacker throughout, though the bar was low.

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  • Subs & Manager

    Smilla Holmberg (6/10):

    Arsenal's most effective sub, the highlight of her performance being her great assist.

    Victoria Pelova (5/10):

    Brought a little more attacking threat to the midfield, but not much.

    Frida Maanum (N/A):

    On for the final minutes.

    Chloe Kelly (N/A):

    Another late sub.

    Renee Slegers (5/10):

    Stuck with the team that got a win in the first leg but they couldn't repeat that success. Subs were somewhat effective but also a little erratic in some instances. Could've pushed Russo further forward earlier, to get her more involved in dangerous areas.

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