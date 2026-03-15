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Olivia Smith Stina Blackstenius Arsenal Women split Getty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal women's player ratings vs London City Lionesses: Olivia Smith and Stina Blackstenius on target while Alessia Russo shines in routine WSL win

Olivia Smith and Stina Blackstenius got the goals as Arsenal beat London City Lionesses 2-0 on Sunday, a result which allowed the Gunners to move within one point of the Women's Super League's European places. With Chelsea playing in the League Cup final on Sunday, Arsenal knew the short journey across the capital presented an opportunity to close the gap and put some pressure on the third-placed Blues, and they took it, winning their seventh game in a row in comfortable fashion.

London City actually started the better of the two sides, and it was Freya Godfrey, a product of the Gunners' youth set-up, who had a huge chance just 12 minutes in after some nice work from Poppy Pattinson and Sanni Franssi. However, the 20-year-old put her close-range effort over the bar, and three minutes later, it was 1-0 to Arsenal.

Chloe Kelly was the creator, showing a great burst of pace on the left wing that allowed her to evade Jana Fernandez and get to the byline, where she delivered a low cross that was somehow missed by everyone, until Smith darted in and sent it into the back of the hosts' net. From there, Arsenal were in firm control of the game, albeit without creating much of note. Emily Fox drilled a low effort from range wide in the first-half stoppage time but that was about it in terms of further action in the final third.

That didn't necessarily change much in the second half, either. There were a couple of half-chances for Arsenal, created by Alessia Russo's clever movement off the ball, and a scare when the ball fell to Franssi in their own box, only for the London City forward to hit her effort right at Anneke Borbe.

When Russo picked out Blackstenius 14 minutes from time then, and the Swede confidently arrowed a first-time finish into the back of the net, it felt like job done. Their hosts would push hard to get back into the game but to no avail, as the Gunners saw the win out to move within a point of Chelsea and that final Champions League spot, with a game in hand.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Hayes Lane...

  • Leah Williamson Arsenal 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anneke Borbe (6/10):

    Didn't have much to do in terms of shot-stopping but was impressively alert despite that, snuffing out any danger in behind with confidence.

    Emily Fox (6/10):

    Started well but became troubled down her side after London City's subs. Struggled to win duels and had a couple of sloppy moments, but did enough in the defensive unit to help keep the hosts at bay.

    Leah Williamson (6/10):

    Had a couple of hesitant moments in the first half which she was fortunate to see go unpunished. Those instances disappeared as the game progressed though and she defended Arsenal's box really well in the final few minutes.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (6/10):

    Like Williamson, she wasn't perfect, especially at the start of the game, but got better as the day went on. Carried the ball forward well.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    A really solid display in both halves. Supported the attack well and was composed in her defending, with a great tackle on Cascarino in the box in the latter stages a highlight.

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  • Mariona Caldentey Arsenal 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Kim Little (7/10):

    A tidy hour on the pitch in which she showed her class in possession.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Linked up well with Little throughout to allow Arsenal to dominate and showcased her quality on the ball with a superb pass to Russo that was key in the second goal.

    Frida Maanum (5/10):

    Was largely on the periphery of the game before going off on the hour. Showed some nice touches and made some smart passes, but just didn't get involved enough overall.

  • Alessia Russo Arsenal 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Chloe Kelly (6/10):

    Inconsistent with her crossing throughout, but the ball she delivered for Smith's goal, and the way she created the space for it, was brilliant.

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Did a lot of great work off the ball and it was her movement that was at the heart of Arsenal's brightest moments in the second half, including the move for Blackstenius' goal.

    Olivia Smith (7/10):

    Provided a vital moment which was long set to be the match-defining one with her opportunistic finish in the first half.

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  • Subs & Manager

    Victoria Pelova (6/10):

    Brought plenty of energy to the table as Arsenal successfully pushed for that second goal to finish the game off.

    Stina Blackstenius (7/10):

    Gave the London City defence something different to think about and caused problems with her intelligent movement. Took her goal brilliantly, with a clinical first-time finish.

    Beth Mead (N/A):

    Helped her team see the game out with her energy and endeavour out wide.

    Taylor Hinds (N/A):

    Replaced McCabe for the final few minutes.

    Laia Codina (N/A):

    Another late sub.

    Renee Slegers (7/10):

    Would have liked to have seen her side create more chances, but they did more than enough to deserve the win. Used her bench well, as best evidenced by Blackstenius' goal-scoring impact.

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