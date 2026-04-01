Arsenal women's player ratings vs Chelsea: No Leah Williamson, no problem! Lotte Wubben-Moy shines again while Daphne van Domselaar produces special saves as Gunners keep successful Champions League defence alive

For the most part, it was not an eventful game. Chelsea started with the right intent, with Ellie Carpenter, Alyssa Thompson and Lauren James in particular posing problems, but Arsenal stood up tall to prevent their hosts from creating too much of note. Sjoeke Nusken put a good chance wide early on, with Thompson volleying just off target as well, yet it would take until the 52nd minute for Chelsea to have their first shot on target, when Sam Kerr forced Daphne van Domselaar into the first of her outstanding stops.

That effort seemed to breathe new life into the Blues and head coach Sonia Bompastor responded with some attacking changes, too, but it wasn't until late on that Chelsea really put Arsenal under the cosh - and when they did, they found Van Domselaar in seemingly unbeatable form. After Veerle Buurman had hit the post, and Stina Blackstenius had a header ruled out for a narrow offside at the other end, the Gunners' goalkeeper made a truly world-class stop to push Nusken's header onto the post, confirming that it just wasn't to be for Chelsea.

Nusken would get one back in stoppage time, but it was far too late to make a difference. And so, as the Blues' wait for a first Women's Champions League triumph goes on, a wait their London rivals will take great pleasure in extending, Arsenal's defence of their second European title continues. Next up for the Gunners? Either Lyon, the eight-time winners they beat in the semi-finals last year, or Wolfsburg, the two-time champions who defeated them in a dramatic tie in the last four three years ago.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Stamford Bridge...