AFP
Arsenal to welcome offers for Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri & three other players as summer transfer plans revealed
Pure profit strategy targets academy graduates
According to the BBC, Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for top academy prospects Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri. Despite both starlets recently signing long-term deals, the lure of "pure profit" remains a significant factor in the club's financial planning. Because the pair graduated from the Hale End academy, any transfer fee received would not be offset by an original purchase cost, providing a boost to the club's standing with the Premier League's squad cost ratio rules.
Borussia Dortmund are said to be leading the chase for Nwaneri, who is currently on loan at Marseille, while several top-half Premier League sides are keeping tabs on Lewis-Skelly. Arsenal sources indicate they would look to recoup a minimum combined fee of £100m for Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly. This influx of cash would be vital for Arteta as he looks to sign a versatile full-back, a central midfielder, and a new left-winger.
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Big names on the chopping block
It is understood that Arsenal are also open to offers for Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, and Gabriel Martinelli. While Martinelli has been a focal point of the attack for several seasons, the club's desire to maintain financial sustainability following a £250m spend last summer means high-value assets must be considered for departure if the right fee arrives.
Retaining key talent while funding new recruitment
Arteta’s squad evolution is being spearheaded by sporting director Andrea Berta and CEO Richard Garlick, who are aware of the need to react to market opportunities. While Martin Odegaard is entering the final two years of his contract, there is no appetite to sell the captain. Instead, the focus remains on shifting players who can command high fees to facilitate a new wave of recruitment designed to keep the Gunners competing for all the biggest trophies.
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Newcastle trio and Atletico star on the radar
Should the funds be raised through sales, the BBC says that Arsenal have already identified their primary targets, with Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento high on the list. The 23-year-old is viewed as the ideal versatile full-back, though his injury record this season is being carefully monitored. He isn't the only Magpie under consideration, as the Gunners also hold interest in midfielder Sandro Tonali and winger Anthony Gordon, the latter of whom was a serious target back in the summer of 2024.
The search for more firepower has also led the recruitment team to Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. While the interest in the Argentine international is genuine, any move would depend on a major departure from the current frontline. It is understood either Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz would need to leave for the Gunners to step-up their interest in the Argentina international. Closer to home, the club is expected to make Piero Hincapie's loan move from Bayer Leverkusen permanent in a deal that will cost the club £45m.