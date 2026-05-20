And so Arsenal finally get to celebrate. The Emirates has been a nervy place for the best part of three years now, Arsenal trying as much to overcome the mental hurdles of chasing a Premier League as the actual football. This thing is a true grind, and the Gunners have almost inadvertently proved that year after year.

But now, that blocker is gone. With Man City failing to beat a well-drilled Bournemouth on Tuesday, Arsenal clinched their first league title in 22 years. It hasn't been pretty, but this was probably a deserved triumph. They have been the best team in the league for a sustained period. No matter how you look at things, the ball didn't really lie here.

Still, it's worth looking at legacy. Most title-winning teams of late have been built on attacking quality, and bolstered by an excellent defense. These guys are the opposite. It is often said in the States that defense wins championships, and that's been the case with Arsenal this year. Make no mistake, they deserved this. It just came in a different way.

But what is the legacy of this title-winning side? How much vindication is it for Mikel Arteta? And where do Arsenal go now? GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.