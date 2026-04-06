Arsenal receive TRIPLE fitness boost ahead of Champions League quarter-final first leg vs Sporting CP

Despite the positive news regarding the aforementioned trio, there were notable absences at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. Neither Bukayo Saka nor Jurrien Timber were spotted during the open portion of Monday's workout. Their absence suggests they are both major doubts for the first leg as they continue their respective recoveries from fitness issues. Arteta has previously noted the difficulty of managing a heavy schedule, stating: "We are in a position right now where we need to make the strongest line-up we possibly can to win every competition."