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Krishan Davis

Arsenal player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Viktor Gyokeres rises to the occasion while Declan Rice dominates as Champions League semi-final remains on a knife edge

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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

Arsenal were forced to settle for a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but they will feel aggrieved to have been denied a late penalty that could have won it after Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez had already traded spot-kicks either side of half-time.

The visitors controlled a cagey first period, which culminated in Gyokeres blasting home after he was clumsily bundled over in the area by David Hancko. David Raya had been forced into a good save from a fine Alvarez strike and Noni Madueke went close at the other end with a curling effort, but otherwise it was a half of few chances.

However, it was a different story after the break as Arsenal relinquished that control and found themselves clinging on at times. Alvarez levelled with a penalty of his own 10 minutes into the second 45 after Ben White was punished for a handball. That preceded a flurry of close calls for the Gunners, most notably Raya's close-range stop from Ademola Lookman, Gabriel Magalhaes' incredible block to deny Antoine Griezmann and the Frenchman hitting the woodwork.

Arsenal thought they had the third spot-kick of the night and a chance to win the game with just 10 minutes to play, as substitute Eberechi Eze went down under another Hancko challenge - but the referee controversially reversed his decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor. Their frustration was almost compounded in added time, but thankfully Nahuel Molina's drive flew just over as the Gunners were made to settle for a creditable first-leg draw.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Metropolitano...

  • Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    Could have been worse for Arsenal if not for their goalkeeper. Made key saves from Alvarez and Lookman twice each, but helpless for the penalty.

    Ben White (6/10):

    Kept penned back by the dangerous Lookman and lost his man on occasion. Punished for a flailing arm.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Almost played himself into trouble once or twice, but otherwise a solid presence and made some important interventions.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    A little loose on the ball early on. Made a miraculous block to deny Griezmann from close range.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Got into some good attacking positions but was guilty of slowing the play down. Sound defensively.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    Passed it calmly but occasionally went missing in the midfield battle, with Rice made to do a lot of the work.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Thrived in the intense atmosphere, popping up absolutely everywhere. Made some crucial defensive interventions as well as springing attacks.

    Martin Odegaard (5/10):

    Had some nice touches to link midfield and attack, but wasn't able to create as much as he would have liked. Hooked fairly early for Eze.

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    Attack

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Came within a whisker of opening the scoring with a fierce effort, but faded badly thereafter and was hooked.

    Viktor Gyokeres (7/10):

    Initially showed good industry and was smart to win the penalty before smashing it home. Kept much quieter in the second period.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Never really got into the game and was unsurprisingly withdrawn as Atletico took control.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Eberechi Eze (7/10):

    Much more impactful than Odegaard and probably deserved a penalty after some cute play.

    Gabriel Jesus (6/10):

    Got involved immediately and caused issues with his physicality, albeit he didn't have any clear chances.

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Carried more of a threat than Madueke, although just lacked his usual end product.

    Leandro Trossard (6/10):

    Busied himself in the half-space but was often surrounded by Atletico defenders before he could get a pass or shot away.

    Cristhian Mosquera (N/A):

    Thrown on to help ensure Arsenal held on to an important draw.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    Won't be happy with the way his side relinquished control in the second half, but he probably would have taken a draw before kick-off and his side's professionalism in the first period was impressive.

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