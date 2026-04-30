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Arsenal's Declan Rice in danger of UEFA punishment after claiming Atletico Madrid fans 'provoked' officials’ decision to overturn Champions League penalty
UEFA to review Rice's explosive comments
Arsenal star is facing the prospect of a UEFA investigation following his candid assessment of the officiating during the Gunners' Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid. The midfielder expressed his frustration after referee Danny Makkelie overturned an initial penalty decision involving Eberechi Eze, a moment that Mikel Arteta claimed "changes the direction of the match and the tie."
According to The Times, the governing body is set to scrutinise Rice’s remarks to determine if they call the integrity of match officials into question. While the former West Ham captain is expected to be available for the return leg at the Emirates Stadium next Tuesday, any eventual disciplinary action could leave a significant hole in Arteta's midfield for the final if the Gunners progress.
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Fans 'provoked' crucial penalty reversal
Rice did not hold back when discussing the pivotal moment in the match, suggesting that the pressure from the home crowd forced the referee into a change of heart. Speaking to Stan Sport, Rice explained: "UEFA is totally different. In both boxes you have to be so careful because they give absolutely everything. The second one, on Ebs (Eberechi Eze), is a clear penalty. I don’t know how that’s not been given. I think the fans provoked the decision and changed the ref’s mind."
The England international also highlighted what he perceives as a disparity between domestic and continental officiating. "In the Champions League, referees are very quick to make decisions and blow the whistle, and there is not much you can do about it. I feel like you are penalized more in European competitions," he added.
Arteta and pundits blast officiating standards
Arteta has long been a vocal critic of the differences in officiating between the Premier League and the Champions League, but the fallout from the Atletico clash has seen internal frustrations boil over. Pundits like Steve McManaman and Martin Keown joined the chorus of disapproval, though they focused their ire on Diego Simeone’s conduct during the VAR review process, labelling the Atleti manager's behaviour as "appalling."
The sense of injustice within the Arsenal camp is palpable, as they believe the overturned penalty robbed them of a vital 2-1 lead to take back to London. With the tie still on a knife-edge, the north London club is now forced to wait on the outcome of the referee's report and UEFA's subsequent review of Rice's post-match interview.
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Gyokeres adds to Arsenal frustration
The frustration was not limited to Rice, with striker Viktor Gyokeres also questioning the consistency of the decisions made at the Metropolitano. While his comments were more measured than those of his team-mate, the Swedish international made it clear that the feeling of a missed opportunity lingers within the squad.
Speaking to TNT Sports, Gyokeres said: "I didn’t see either of the penalties, so it’s hard to judge, but that’s football. I don’t know why the second penalty wasn’t given, it looks like there was contact, but it’s the referee’s decision." As the Gunners prepare for the decisive second leg, the shadow of potential UEFA sanctions remains a concerning distraction for a side chasing European glory.