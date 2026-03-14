Arrivabene: "Juve, renew Spalletti's contract. I dream of Donnarumma in black and white. On Vlahovic..."

Maurizio Arrivabene, former CEO of Juventus and former team principal at Ferrari, speaks to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*. During his time at Juventus, Arrivabene’s biggest transfer coup was Dusan Vlahovic, signed from Fiorentina for €70 million. The interview begins with the Serbian striker, and here are the most interesting excerpts.

Are you still proud of the Vlahovic deal, or have you had any doubts?

“It was the right move to make; the investment was authorised by the board. I remain proud of Vlahovic. Dusan reminds me of Verstappen for his determination, and of Leclerc for his tenacity and humanity. I still write to Vlahovic to convey my friendship and encouragement. And I’m not one to give many compliments.”

Can you share a message with us?

"Dusan, convince yourself that to be a top player, you have to put yourself at the service of the team.” Before the break, he proved that with Spalletti. I don’t know if he’ll ever score 30 goals, but with the right support, he can get close to the top.”

Has Vlahovic ever played a prank on you?

"Dusan is Serbian, a tough guy: there’s little room for joking. On the other hand, McKennie... I used to make jokes about Weston’s clothes. One day I turned up at the training ground in an orange sleeveless puffer jacket. McKennie shot me a look: ‘Who’s the lifeguard today?’ I’m happy about the contract renewal, he deserves it: Weston is a tough one."

Vlahovic has opened the door to a contract extension: are you surprised?

"Dusan is a top player and his return from injury will be crucial for Champions League qualification. But it’s never just one player who gets you there. It makes me proud to see players like Locatelli, Bremer and Gatti in Spalletti’s starting line-up: all players that Cherubini and I signed."