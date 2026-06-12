Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota's World Cup dream came true: Scotland captain carries the hopes of five million fans - and the memory of his former Liverpool team-mate

It was also Jota's primary objective and, after helping Portugal triumph at last year's Nations League finals, he was all set to play his part in the Seleccao's World Cup qualification campaign.

However, on July 3, 2025, less than a month after his country's penalty shootout win over Spain, and just 11 days removed from the 28-year-old's marriage to Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children, Jota died alongside his brother Andre Silva in a car accident in Zamora, Spain.

Just like the rest of his Liverpool team-mates, Robertson was distraught.

"The ones I’m thinking about most right now are the family," he wrote on Instagram. "Their loss is too much to bear. I’m so sorry that they have lost two such precious souls – Diogo and Andre. For the team and the club, we'll try to cope with this together... however long that takes.

"For me, I want to talk about my mate. My buddy. The bloke I loved and will miss like crazy. I could talk about him as a player for hours, but none of that feels like it matters right now.

"It’s the man. The person. He was such a good guy. The best. So genuine. Just normal and real. Full of love for the people he cared about. Full of fun.

"He was the most British foreign player I’ve ever met. We used to joke that he was really Irish... I’d try to claim him as Scottish, obviously. I even called him Diogo MacJota. We’d watch the darts together, enjoy the horse racing. Going to Cheltenham this season was a highlight - one of the best we had.

"The last time I saw him was the happiest day of his life – his wedding day. I want to remember his never-ceasing smile from that magical day. How much he was bursting with love for his wife and family.

"I can’t believe we’re saying goodbye. It’s too soon, and it hurts so much. But thank you for being in my life, mate – and for making it better.

"Love you, Diogo."