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Andoni Iraola admits Liverpool's 'frailties' persist after frustrating pre-season loss to Monaco!
Bright start turns into defensive collapse
According to reports from BBC Sport, Iraola witnessed a highly entertaining but ultimately flawed performance on Sunday. Liverpool looked imperious in the opening stages, thrilling the home crowd with fluid attacking sequences. Alexander Isak opened the scoring on 16 minutes after a slick midfield exchange, before Florian Wirtz doubled the lead following a chaotic goalmouth scramble.
However, the defensive frailties that plagued the team last year quickly resurfaced. Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty late in the first half, which Aleksandr Golovin converted. Monaco then dominated the second period, securing a 3-2 victory as Mika Biereth and Paris Brunner capitalised on a disjointed defensive display after multiple substitutions.
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Iraola reflects on stamina and required levels
Despite the disappointing final result, the integration of the attacking duo remains a massive positive. In his programme notes, Iraola spoke about giving the fans a team that they could really identify themselves with and be proud of, adding that this friendly would be an important step on that journey.
The pair, who cost a combined fee of £225 million last summer, showed highly promising signs of a lethal partnership. Wirtz operated exceptionally well behind Isak in a central creative role. While defensive concerns continue to linger, the attacking chemistry is already yielding dividends. Isak expressed satisfaction with the squad's dynamics and determination.
"Really good. I feel like the spirit is good in the group and we're all working hard to make things work. We're going to make sure that we're ready for the start," Isak told LFC TV.
New attacking duo provide optimism
Despite the disappointing final result, the rapid integration of the new attacking duo remains a massive positive for the club. The pair, who cost a combined fee of £225 million last summer, showed highly promising signs of a lethal partnership.
Wirtz operated exceptionally well behind the Swedish striker in a central creative role, dictating the tempo and frequently testing Lukas Hradecky in the Monaco goal.
While defensive concerns continue to linger and defensive reinforcements are still finalising their moves, the attacking chemistry is already yielding dividends. The squad's dynamics appear healthy, with players showing strong intent to rectify their tactical flaws and build a cohesive system.
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Preparations continue ahead of season opener
Liverpool have precious little time to fix their structural issues before the Premier League campaign begins. They will conclude their pre-season preparations with a double-header against Como on August 16. Iraola must use these final fixtures to tighten his defensive line and improve match fitness, ensuring the squad are fully prepared for their challenging opening fixture away at Newcastle on August 23.
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