Ambrosini after Lazio v Milan: "Are the Rossoneri title contenders? They’re closer to fifth place than first"

Analysing the Lazio v Milan match in the DAZN studios, former Rossoneri midfielder Massimo Ambrosini had this to say about the defeat suffered by Allegri’s side, which could now be definitively out of the Scudetto race: “It’s not impossible to get back into the Scudetto race, but after what happened tonight, it’s certainly very difficult. As things stand, Milan are closer to fifth place than to first. And now, more than ever, regardless of comments and prospects, Allegri’s side must focus on securing qualification for next season’s Champions League.”