'Amazing' Morgan Rogers can inspire Chelsea to Premier League title success, claims Jamie Gittens

The arrival of Alonso as head coach has transformed the mood around the club, with Gittens already feeling the benefits of the Spaniard’s tactical acumen. Having faced Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side during his time with Dortmund, Gittens knows exactly how difficult it is to play against a team coached by the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder.

"That was hard! Because of the system, I’d say. It was a back three as well. They had Florian Wirtz, they had Jeremie Frimpong and, Amine Adli when we came off the bench sometimes, they had Piero Hincapie. Granit Xhaka as well. They were a real team," Gittens recalls.

"He [Alonso] was obviously a top player so for him to come in and teach us is the best thing for us. A world class midfielder, he’s probably the best to ever do it. He’s a very nice guy. He talks to us individually, speaks to us about what we can improve on, what we can do better. As a player, that’s all you want. He’s told me to keep being positive, to keep on taking on players, to keep on creating chances and to keep on pushing myself to the maximum."

When asked about being on the receiving end of a trademark Alonso cross during the tour, Gittens admitted the manager still possesses an undeniable presence on the grass, by saying: "It’s amazing, really. He does have a bit of an aura because he was a top player back in the day and obviously a top coach."