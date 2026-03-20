All the penalties were missed, even though the German goalkeeper didn’t save a single one! Drama for the team managed by the former BVB coach in the Europa League

Speaking to Danish broadcaster TV2 afterwards, Tullberg said disappointedly: "Some players didn’t want to take the penalties, so others had to step up. The penalties weren’t great, but that’s just how it goes. It’s not their fault we’ve been knocked out. And I’d rather go out like this than after our performance in the first 50 minutes. There was a clear difference in class there."

Despite the bitter elimination, Tullberg was still in a joking mood. "I asked Duncan (assistant coach Rasmussen; editor’s note): ‘Why on earth did we practise penalties?’ It really didn’t look like we’d need them."

Midtjylland had finished the group stage of the Europa League in an outstanding third place in the table, yet went into the match as underdogs against the Premier League club, which had spent over 300 million euros on transfers last winter and summer – against revenues of just over 200 million euros. Sphères the Danes can only dream of.

In the league, however, Midtjylland – unlike the struggling FC Copenhagen – are in the championship round. At the weekend, however, the second-placed side lost 0-1 to FC Nordsjælland, leaving them five points behind leaders Aarhus GF.