Ajax want Dani Ceballos! Ex-Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff makes audatious approach as Spain international nears Real Madrid exit

The situation in the Spanish capital has become increasingly frustrating for Ceballos. Under the management of Alvaro Arbeloa, he has struggled for consistent playing time, featuring in only five matches since his return. He is yet to start a single game under his current boss. His campaign was previously derailed by a muscle injury that sidelined him for six weeks. Across the entire season, he has played just 804 minutes in 22 appearances, with only seven starts. Furthermore, he has failed to play a single minute in Madrid's last three outings, making him their third-least-used outfield player.