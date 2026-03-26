Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal shows no signs of slowing down; following its appeal to the CAS regarding Morocco’s walkover victory, the team is preparing a party to celebrate winning the trophy

Following the ruling by the CAF (Confederation of African Football), Senegal officially lodged an appeal with the CAS on Wednesday 25 March, in an attempt to rewrite the story of a far from peaceful edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. The following is the statement issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding what will happen following the request submitted by the Lions of Teranga: “A CAS arbitration panel will be appointed to rule on the case. A procedural timetable will then be established. In accordance with the CAS Rules of Procedure, the appellant (Senegal, ed.) has 20 days to file a notice of appeal setting out its legal arguments, after which the respondents have a further 20 days to file a response setting out their defences. At this stage of the proceedings, and given the FSF’s request for a stay of proceedings, it is not yet possible to predict the procedural deadlines or indicate when a hearing will be scheduled.