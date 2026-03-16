A former coach was right! The U23s remain BVB’s biggest cause for concern

Those in charge at the Westphalian youth academy had previously gone to great lengths to avoid setting immediate promotion as a target. Yet it was easy to glean from their mostly cryptic statements that this is precisely what they are aiming for. What else could it be? A club like BVB must offer its young talents the highest possible league as a stepping stone to the professional ranks.

But then, at this very early stage of the season, Tullberg suddenly spoke of a “transition year”. The shortcomings of his newly formed team had quickly become apparent to him. In his usual unsparing manner, the Dane said: “I don’t know if what we’re asking for is too much. The difference between the 3rd Division, where we had no possession and relied on long balls, and the Regional League is that we now keep possession and the opposition is just waiting for us to make mistakes. Now the lads have to play football. That’s what the manager expects too. It’s quite clear that one or two of them can’t cope with it.”

Less than three weeks later, Tullberg was history at BVB. He had long been aiming for greater things and returned to his homeland to join FC Midtjylland. Having to change managers so early on amidst such upheaval, combined with the poor start to the new league, was anything but a good start for the U23s. Even though Tullberg’s assistant manager, Daniel Rios – an old acquaintance of the team – took over the role.