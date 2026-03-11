A bombshell at FC Bayern! Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter takes action after fierce criticism

As a Bayern Munich fan since childhood, this decision was "definitely not an easy one for him," but transparency towards the people of Munich was more important to him than mandates or remuneration.

Reiter had recently come under heavy criticism because he had held various positions with the German record champions since 2021, but had not disclosed his remuneration to the city council as required. The debate intensified significantly, especially after a Munich city council meeting last week.

The trigger was two motions tabled at short notice by the opposition factions of Die Linke and the Ecological Democratic Party. They wanted to oblige the mayor to provide detailed information about his activities at FC Bayern. However, a majority in the city council refused to treat the motions as urgent. Reiter then stated that he would only comment in detail at one of the upcoming plenary meetings on 25 March or 29 April. First, he said, he needed to obtain information from the club.