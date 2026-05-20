Birmingham striker told he's 'lucky to be alive' and handed 14-month driving ban and fine after drink-drive crash

As reported by The Independent, Ducksch escaped a potential tragedy following a late-night car crash. The 32-year-old appeared at Leamington Spa Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to driving his Mercedes over the legal alcohol limit. The collision happened on Easter Monday, hours after he featured as a substitute in Birmingham’s 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town.

The German, who arrived from Werder Bremen in August for a €2 million fee, was breathalysed with 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the 35mcg limit.

Chairman of the bench John Kiely stated: "You can consider yourself lucky first of all that you weren’t killed and secondly that the other drivers weren’t killed. That’s how serious this matter is."