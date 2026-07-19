Nearly 60,000 miles, 115 flight hours & 21 airports! Gianni Infantino’s 2026 World Cup travel log in numbers as final showdown between Argentina & Spain heads to New Jersey

The 2026 World Cup has been the most geographically expansive edition of the tournament since its inception, spanning three nations, 16 host cities, and four different time zones. To keep up with the action, Infantino utilised a Gulfstream G650 jet from the Qatari government’s fleet, operated by Qatar Airways - the tournament's sponsor.

By the time the final whistle blows at MetLife Stadium, Infantino will have amassed approximately 115 flight hours during the tournament, according to an Associated Press report. This total does not include repositioning flights or the 29 hours of travel required for a trip to Doha to attend the funeral of Qatar’s former emir.



