A Record-Breaking Disaster! Manuel Neuer’s Early Howler Allows Augsburg to Make Bundesliga History Against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s visit to the WWK Arena was expected to be a stern test for Vincent Kompany’s side, but no one could have predicted the catastrophic manner in which the match would begin. As the referee signaled the start of the Bavarian derby, the ball was played back to Neuer, who is typically known for his composure and distribution.

However, on this occasion, his attempt to initiate an attack from the back went horribly wrong. Instead of clearing his lines or finding a teammate, Neuer appeared to get caught in two minds as he was closed down at high speed by the opposition.

The veteran shot-stopper, who has spent over a decade redefining the "sweeper-keeper" role, was left red-faced when his attempted pass was smothered by Robin Fellhauer. The Augsburg forward displayed incredible anticipation to close the space, effectively blocking Neuer's clearance and leaving himself with the simplest of finishes into an unprotected net.