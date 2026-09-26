AFP
Bad news for Manchester United! Bruno Fernandes carrying 'complicated' injury as Portugal prepare for Norway clash
Jorge Jesus confirms injury blow
Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has revealed that Fernandes is struggling with a "complicated problem" that will see him sit out the Nations League encounter against Norway in Oslo this Sunday.
The Manchester United talisman, who has been a mainstay for both his club and the national team, was noticeably absent from Portugal's final training session on Saturday as the squad prepared for their trip to the Ullevaal Stadion.
The news comes as a significant blow to the Selecao, who are looking to build momentum in their group phase campaign.
- AFP
Fernandes has been playing through pain
Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Jesus detailed the extent of the issue following Portugal's narrow 1-0 victory over Wales on Thursday. Fernandes started that match but was substituted in the final minute for Joao Neves.
The veteran coach admitted that the injury is not a new occurrence, suggesting the player has been pushing his body to the limit for several weeks.
Jesus told reporters: "In the game against Wales, we went in with all the available players but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem."
Lingering issues from Old Trafford
Perhaps most concerning for Manchester United fans is the revelation that Fernandes has been carrying this ailment throughout his recent domestic appearances. The playmaker has reportedly been managing the discomfort to ensure he remained available for Michael Carrick's side during a congested period of fixtures.
This self-sacrifice appears to have taken its toll, with the injury now reaching a point where rest is the only viable medical solution to prevent a more serious long-term layoff.
The coach explained the situation in detail: "The other case [Fernandes] involves treatment and recovery time. He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him. It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales."
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Prioritizing the Denmark clash
The long-term health of the Manchester United captain is now the primary focus for the Portuguese backroom team. By stepping back from the immediate demands of the Norway game, Fernandes hopes to be back in contention for the Selecao’s following match next Thursday. This strategic rest period is seen as essential for a player who rarely misses minutes for club or country, highlighting the severity of the "complicated" nature of the injury he is currently nursing.
Jesus concluded by confirming that he had reached a mutual agreement with the player to avoid any unnecessary risks at this stage of the competition, stating: "I’ve already spoken to him and I prefer not to risk it in this game so he’s fully fit for the Denmark match."
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