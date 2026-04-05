Getty/GOAL
‘Pushed the man away’ - Arne Slot blamed for Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool exit as Reds boss faces heading in the same direction as departing Egyptian superstar
Aboutrika claims Slot forced Salah exit
The real reason behind Salah’s impending Liverpool departure has been sensationally attributed to Arne Slot, with the Egyptian’s close friend Mohamed Aboutrika claiming the manager "pushed the man away." Salah, who has scored 255 goals in 436 appearances for the Reds, confirmed on March 25 that this season will be his last at the club, despite having a year remaining on his current contract.
Speaking on winwinallsports, former Egypt team-mate Aboutrika was blunt in his assessment of the situation at Anfield. "One of the reasons behind Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool is the presence of Arne Slot, because we’ve seen issues in the recent period… You, Slot, pushed the man away," Aboutrika stated. "Salah only had a two-year contract with Liverpool… Salah wants to work with peace of mind and enjoy the next phase of his career. Salah doesn’t need any validation from Slot or anyone else."
- Getty Images Sport
No regrets for Slot over management
The tension between player and manager became public after Salah felt he was being scapegoated for the club's stuttering form, leading to his "thrown under the bus" comments. However, Slot has remained firm in his stance, insisting he would not change his handling of the 33-year-old, even after benching him for three consecutive matches and taking disciplinary action.
Addressing the media via The Guardian, Slot said: "Yes [I’m happy with how I managed it]. I look back at this season thinking that I made a few decisions that could have been better, but I’m not talking about this specific thing with Mo. I don’t regret many things I did during our one-and-a-half years together, or just longer".
History of benching and player reactions
Slot was quick to point out that Salah has been benched by previous management without it resulting in an immediate exit request. He referenced a high-profile incident under the previous regime to illustrate his point that squad rotation should not necessarily lead to a transfer demand from key players.
"I remember West Ham away when he wasn’t playing [under Jurgen Klopp in 2024]. I wasn’t here then. He didn’t decide to leave," Slot added. "The assumption is that if you don’t play in these games all of a sudden you want to leave. It is an assumption, and maybe it is true or maybe it isn’t, but history has shown he did not do that previously, and he had a great season after that."
- Getty Images Sport
Precarious future for manager and club
As Salah looks toward a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, Slot himself is under intense scrutiny. A humiliating 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals has left Liverpool’s season hanging by a thread, with the club currently sitting fifth in the Premier League and facing a daunting Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.