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Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoCoventry City
Book Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Nottingham Forest
Coventry City

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City, including fixture information

Nottingham Forest fans will be hopeful that their big-money summer signings, Ousmane Diomande and Liam Delap, will be bedded-in and hitting top form by the time Coventry City arrive at the City Ground for a their Premier League match-up on Saturday, September 19.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City TicketsBook now

Forest impressively turned over newly promoted Leeds United (3-1) and Burnley (4-1) last season and they'll be confident they can pose Coventry City, who are back in the top flight for the first time in 25 years, plenty of problems too.

When the sides last met in the Championship, five seasons ago, Forest held sway at the City Ground with Brennan Johnson and James Garner netting either side of the break for the hosts.

Can Forest overcome their Midlands rivals once again? Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Premier League fixture?

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City takes place at the City Ground (Nottingham) on Saturday, September 19. with a scheduled 5.30pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
City Ground, Nottingham

How to buy Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

How much do Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

NFO

NFO - Form

LEE
L0-1
LEE
L0-2
LIV
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
AVL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COV

COV - Form

PLY
W2-4
HUL
L0-1
MCI
L1-0
BHA
L0-5
AVL
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nottingham ForestDrawCoventry City
3
0
2
Club Friendlies
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Championship
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
Championship
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City lineups

3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Formation
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
3-4-3
M. SelsM. SelsO. DiomandeO. DiomandeMurilloMurilloJ. CunhaJ. CunhaX. SchlagerX. SchlagerJ. McAteeJ. McAteeD. MunozD. MunozN. WilliamsN. WilliamsD. NdoyeD. NdoyeM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteL. DelapL. DelapC. RushworthC. Rushworthteam-logoS. MfuniB. ThomasB. ThomasE. PinnockE. PinnockC. YirenkyiC. YirenkyiJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaM. GrimesM. GrimesF. OnyekaF. OnyekaE. Mason-ClarkE. Mason-ClarkJ. RudoniJ. RudoniB. Thomas-AsanteB. Thomas-Asante
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest

Starting XI

Coventry City

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner
  • F. Lampard
Nottingham Forest

Injuries and Suspensions

Coventry City

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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