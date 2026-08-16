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Premier League
team-logoHull City
The MKM Stadium
team-logoManchester United
Book Hull City vs Manchester United Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Hull City vs Manchester United tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Hull City
Manchester United

Hull City return to the promise land of the Premier League and you could see them take on the Red Devils

After a decade away, Hull City are finally back in the Premier League. They get their highly-anticipated 2026/27 campaign underway with a huge home clash against the 20-time English champions, Manchester United, on Saturday, August 22.

Tigers' fans will still be buzzing following their side's Championship play-off final victory against Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium in May, with Oli McBurnie grabbing a dramatic injury-time winner.

Hull City vs Manchester United TicketsBook now

Manchester United also ended the 2025/26 campaign on a high, securing Champions League football after finishing third. Having now been handed the permanent reins, Michael Carrick aims to build on the solid foundations laid last season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hull City vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Hull City vs Manchester United Premier League fixture?

Hull City vs Manchester United kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday, August 22 at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
The MKM Stadium

How to buy Hull City vs Manchester United Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Hull City vs Manchester United TicketsBook now

How much do Hull City vs Manchester United Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

HUL

HUL - Form

KSP
W0-3
RIZ
W1-2
KAS
D1-1
SGE
L2-0
NCE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MUN

MUN - Form

RBK
W0-5
ATM
W2-1
PSG
D1-1
LEE
W1-1
MIL
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Hull CityDrawManchester United
1
2
2
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
2Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Team news & squads

Hull City vs Manchester United lineups

5-4-1
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Formation
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
K. TzolakisK. TzolakisN. MendyN. MendyL. CoyleL. CoyleS. AjayiS. AjayiJ. EganJ. EganR. GilesR. GilesR. SlaterR. Slaterteam-logoE. StroudM. CrooksM. CrooksM. BelloumiM. BelloumiO. McBurnieO. McBurnieS. LammensS. LammensL. ShawL. ShawN. MazraouiN. MazraouiH. MaguireH. MaguireA. HeavenA. HeavenB. FernandesB. FernandesA. SantosA. SantosP. DorguP. DorguB. MbeumoB. MbeumoY. TielemansY. TielemansM. CunhaM. Cunha
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
5-4-1
Hull City

Starting XI

Manchester United

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Jakirovic
  • M. Carrick
Hull City

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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