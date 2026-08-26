How to get Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Deportivo Alaves take on Valencia on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

The fixture revives a competitive top-flight rivalry, with both clubs seeking crucial points early in the campaign. In their previous meeting in March 2026, Valencia earned a narrow 3–2 home victory at Mestalla. Alavés will look to capitalize on home advantage to exact revenge against Los Che.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia takes place at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Estadio Mendizorroza

How to buy Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia LaLiga tickets?

You can buy tickets for the Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia match through several primary sources:

Official Club Outlets

Deportivo Alavés Official Website: The host club sells tickets directly to the general public through their official online ticketing portal (deportivoalaves.com).

Mendizorrotza Stadium Ticket Office: Tickets can be purchased in person at the stadium box office in Vitoria-Gasteiz, subject to availability on matchdays or in the days leading up to the game.

Official Store (Baskonia Alavés Store): General admission tickets are often available at the club's official retail store located in downtown Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Secondary & Resale Ticket Platforms

Primary Ticketing Partners & Aggregators: Secondary marketplaces like StubHub list resale tickets from sellers, though prices are often higher than face value depending on demand.

How much do Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia LaLiga match at Mendizorrotza Stadium vary depending on seat location and whether you purchase through official or secondary channels:

Official Face Value Prices (Club Outlets)

Behind the Goals (Fondo Polideportivo / Fondo Cervantes): €30 – €50

Side Stand (Tribuna Preferencia): €35 – €55

Main Stand (Tribuna Principal / Central Premium): €50 – €75

Secondary & Resale Platforms

On ticket exchange websites such as StubHub, prices currently start around :

General Admission Starting Price: ~€60 – €70

Average Resale Price: ~€140 – €210 (depending on category and demand)

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Form

Deportivo Alaves have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only competitive fixture in that run producing a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on August 20. Their best result was a 3-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga on August 15, which came on the back of a 3-0 friendly victory over Castellon. Alaves have scored eight goals and conceded two across those five matches, keeping clean sheets in two of them.

Valencia's recent record stands at one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on August 25, following a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo three days earlier. Their only win in the run came in a pre-season friendly against Hercules, by a score of 2-0. Valencia have failed to score in three of their last five matches.

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on March 8, 2026, when Valencia won 3-2 at home against Alaves. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 at Mendizorroza in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Alaves hold two wins to Valencia's one, with two further results ending level, and Alaves have the stronger record when playing at home in this fixture.