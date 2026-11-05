How to get Arsenal vs Manchester City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Arsenal Hotspur host Manchester City on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The most recent encounter took place in the FA Community Shield on August 16, 2026, where Arsenal secured a convincing 3-0 victory. In their last Premier League meeting back in April 2026, Manchester City claimed a narrow 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League kick-off?

Arsenal vs Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

How to buy Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match:

1. Official Club Channels

Arsenal FC Official Website: Members holding a Red, Silver, or Junior membership can enter the ticket ballot system for home matches at the Emirates Stadium. Any remaining tickets after the ballot are usually made available via the official Ticket Exchange platform for members.

Members holding a Red, Silver, or Junior membership can enter the ticket ballot system for home matches at the Emirates Stadium. Any remaining tickets after the ballot are usually made available via the official Ticket Exchange platform for members. Manchester City FC Official Website: If you are supporting the away side, check Manchester City's official ticketing portal for allocation details and away match criteria for season ticket holders and official members.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the upcoming Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Ballot Tickets: Range from approximately £28 up to over £100 depending on the seating tier and category of the fixture.

Range from approximately up to over depending on the seating tier and category of the fixture. Club Level (VIP / Hospitality): Generally start at around £250 to £400+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Seating: Generally start at around £100 to £200+ for upper-tier or standard seats.

Generally start at around for upper-tier or standard seats. Premium / Lower Tier Resale: Range between £300 and £700+ per ticket depending on how close the match is and overall demand.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Manchester City Form

Arsenal have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 away from home in the league. The Gunners drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League during that run, scoring 10 goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Manchester City have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, and they also lost 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. City beat Liverpool 3-0 away from home and thrashed AEK Athens 5-1 in Europe during the same period.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a Community Shield fixture on August 16, 2026, which Arsenal won 3-0. In the previous Premier League encounter, played in April 2026, Manchester City won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Arsenal have won twice, City have won twice, and one match ended in a draw.