How to secure Chelsea FC premium tickets: Hospitality tickets, Stamford Bridge information, executive box prices and more

Skip the ticket queue drama entirely: official matchday hospitality offers an authorized, priority pathway directly into Stamford Bridge without navigating loyalty points, membership tiers, or oversubscribed ballot draws.

With a tight 40,000 capacity and demand at an all-time high, securing general admission tickets for marquee Premier League and European nights can feel like an uphill battle. Official hospitality flips the script - granting instant, verified access alongside fine dining, complimentary bars, and world-class pitch sightlines.

How to book Chelsea premium tickets?

You can secure official Chelsea FC premium tickets through direct club channels and authorized primary ticketing platforms:

Chelsea FC Official Hospitality Portal (hospitality.chelseafc.com): Chelsea’s direct booking engine for single-match lounges, domestic cup clashes, European fixtures, and seasonal Executive Suite rentals.

SportsBreaks: An authorized official reseller and supporter travel partner, delivering verified Westview and Under The Bridge (UTB) hospitality ticket packages bundled with London hotel stays or city travelcards. Book Chelsea premium tickets on SportsBreaks.

Keith Prowse: An authorized official reseller and ticketing partner, offering verified Stamford Bridge hospitality breaks, luxury padded seating, and fine dining experiences across West Stand and East Stand lounges. Book Chelsea premium tickets on Keith Prowse.

Champions Travel: An authorized official reseller offering guaranteed Stamford Bridge match seats paired with West London hotel accommodations and seamless transfers. Book Chelsea premium tickets on Champions Travel.

At a glance: Stamford Bridge Hospitality, Premium Tickets & VIP Packages

Premium Package Category Price Range (per person)* Location Inclusions Westview / UTB Sports Lounge Lounge £275 – £550 West Stand / Fulham Road Padded West Stand seat, pre-match chef food hall/buffet, halftime drink, official match programme Canoville & Champions Club Club Level £395 – £750 East Stand (Middle Tier) Padded seat on the 18-yard line, 3-course pre-match buffet, cash bar, post-match snacks, club legend Q&A Tambling’s & Harris Suite Dining £650 – £1,250 West Stand (Middle Tier) 3-course fine dining menu, inclusive open bar (beer/wine/spirits), halfway-line padded seats Millennium Suite & Club 1905 Premium £1,200 – £2,200 West Stand (Level 2) 4-course gourmet dining, champagne reception, central seating adjacent to Directors' Box, legend visits Executive Boxes (10–20 Guests) Box £11,000 – £24,000 (per box) West Stand / East Stand Enclosed private suite, personal host, multi-course custom dining, private balcony seats outside suite

*Prices fluctuate depending on fixture tiering (Category A vs. Category B/C).

How much are Chelsea FC hospitality and premium tickets?

Pricing for Chelsea FC hospitality and premium packages varies based on fixture tiering (Category A vs. Category B/C), food service (street food stations vs. multi-course chef dining), and pitch placement (upper tier vs. Directors' Box level):

Informal Sports Bars & Contemporary Lounges (£275 – £550 per person): Accessible entry points like Westview or Under The Bridge (UTB). Features padded West Stand seating, vibrant pre-match food hall stations, and halftime drinks vouchers.

Traditional Buffets & Club Lounges (£395 – £750 per person): Mid-tier options such as the Canoville Suite or Champions Club in the East Stand. Includes multi-course hot buffets, cash bar facilities, post-match savories, and appearances from former Chelsea icons.

Fine Dining & Midfield Lounges (£650 – £1,250 per person): Premium culinary spaces like Tambling’s Suite or the Harris Suite in the West Stand. Delivers three-course gourmet menus, complimentary drink packages, and central halfway-line seating.

Ultra-VIP Flagship Lounges (£1,200 – £2,200+ per person): World-class matchday settings such as the Millennium Suite or The Clubhouse. Features four-course fine dining, champagne receptions, exclusive match gifts, and seats directly alongside the Directors' Box.

Private Executive Boxes (£11,000 – £24,000 per box): Enclosed 10- to 20-guest suites on dedicated box tiers. Includes tailored multi-course dining, personal host service, and private balcony seating right outside your suite.

What premium packages are available at Chelsea FC?

Private Executive Boxes (10–20 Guests)

Positioned on dedicated box tiers across the West and East Stands, executive boxes deliver total privacy paired with direct balcony seating right outside your suite glass.

Executive Boxes: From £11,000 (10 to 20 guests)

What’s included: Enclosed private suite with pitch views, personal waiter and host, multi-course fine dining or gourmet buffets, fully stocked private bar, matchday programmes, and visits from club legends.

Flagship VIP Suites

Engineered for executive entertaining, special occasions, or small groups demanding fine dining alongside central midfield sightlines.

The Millennium Suite: From £1,200 per person

The Clubhouse: From £1,500 per person

What’s included: Seating adjacent to the prestigious Directors' Lounge, four-course fine dining, inclusive open bar with spirits and champagne, match gifts, and pre-match tactical briefings.

Dining & Experiential Lounges

For supporters seeking top-tier gastronomy or behind-the-scenes pitch access:

Tambling’s Suite: £650 – £1,100 per person (named after legendary goalscorer Bobby Tambling)

Harris Suite: From £750 per person

Under The Bridge (UTB): From £350 per person

Dugout Club: Premium pitchside and player tunnel access packages

What’s included: Three-course chef menus, complimentary drinks packages, pre-match lounge entertainment, and West Stand padded seating.

Informal & High-Value Hospitality

Flexible, high-energy options tailored for families, international travelers, and groups:

Westview: £275 – £510 per person

Canoville Suite: £395 – £750 per person

What’s included:

Padded seats in West Stand Upper or East Stand Middle Tier

Access to light-filled modern concourses or private lounges opening 2.5 hours pre-match

Pre-match food station vouchers or chef buffet access

Complimentary halftime beverages (tea/coffee/soft drinks)

Official matchday programme

What to know about Stamford Bridge stands & views?

Stamford Bridge’s four stands offer unique perspectives depending on whether you prefer tactical sightlines or matchday atmosphere:

West Stand (Middle Tier & Westview Upper): Home to executive suites and fine-dining lounges. Blocks 1–8 on the West Stand Middle Tier sit directly above the team dugouts and player tunnel, offering prime halfway-line sightlines.

East Stand (Middle Tier): Houses the Canoville Suite, Champions Club, and Captains Bar. Positioned on the 18-yard line, providing elevated views across both technical areas and opposite the camera gantry.

Matthew Harding Stand & Shed End: Behind-the-goal stands housing passionate home support. Informal hospitality packages like UTB place you close to these high-energy ends.

How to get Chelsea Women’s (WSL) hospitality & premium tickets?

For fans seeking the Stamford Bridge hospitality experience at an accessible price point, Chelsea FC Women’s Super League (WSL) and UEFA Women's Champions League fixtures hosted at Stamford Bridge offer an accessible alternative.

Hospitality packages for women’s fixtures feature West Stand lounge access, gourmet buffet options, and padded seating at significantly reduced rates - making them popular for families and youth groups.

Dress Code: What should I wear with Chelsea premium tickets?

Informal Tier (Westview / UTB / Canoville Suite): Smart casual. Official Chelsea home shirts and team colors are permitted. Tracksuits, gym wear, away team colors, and opposition jerseys are strictly prohibited.

Formal Lounges & Boxes (Millennium Suite / Tambling’s / Executive Boxes): Smart casual to formal. Tailored trousers or smart jeans, collared shirts or smart knitwear, and clean dress shoes or smart trainers. Replica football shirts are restricted in top-tier formal dining rooms.

Are there any luggage & bag restrictions with Chelsea premium tickets?

Bag Limit: Stamford Bridge enforces a strict A4 size limit (297mm x 210mm x 210mm) on all bags entering stadium turnstiles.

No On-Site Storage: There are no luggage storage or bag drop facilities at Stamford Bridge on matchdays. Suitcases and large backpacks will be turned away by security outer perimeters.

Storage Solution: Store larger luggage at left-luggage facilities inside London Victoria or Earl's Court stations before taking transport to Fulham Road.

Transport: How to get to Chelsea with premium tickets?

Hospitality suites and lounges open 2.5 to 3 hours before kickoff and remain open for up to 1 to 2 hours after the final whistle.

Arriving : The closest station is Fulham Broadway (District Line), located a 3-minute walk from Stamford Bridge VIP entrances. Alternatively, take the London Overground to West Brompton or Imperial Wharf (a 15-minute walk).

Departing : Post-match queues at Fulham Broadway tube station can take over 45 minutes to navigate. Because hospitality passes grant lounge access after the match, relax inside, watch live post-match manager interviews on lounge monitors, and let station crowds clear before heading out.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When do I receive my electronic tickets?

Official Chelsea FC hospitality e-tickets are dispatched via email directly to the lead booker roughly 3 to 5 days prior to matchday. E-tickets can be saved directly to smartphone digital wallets (Apple Wallet / Google Wallet) or scanned as PDF barcodes at VIP turnstiles.

What happens if the match date changes for television broadcast?

Premier League fixtures are frequently rescheduled for broadcast (moving between Friday evening, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday slots). Hospitality tickets automatically remain valid for the rescheduled fixture time. Always allow flexibility when arranging travel and hotel bookings.

Are children allowed in Stamford Bridge hospitality lounges?

Yes. Children are welcome in all Stamford Bridge hospitality areas. Every attendee, regardless of age, must hold a valid matchday hospitality ticket, and guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.