It's Thanksgiving, and we all know what that means. Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing - all on the menu. There's plenty to be thankful for, but that doesn't just extend to food; it extends to soccer, too.

Obviously, there are more important things in life to give thanks for at this time of year, but it is also worth acknowledging the sport's role in everyday life. For some, it's an obsession. For others, it's a distraction. But, if you're reading this story, it's safe to assume that you're glad that soccer is a part of your life in some way.

So, with that in mind, let's sit down, put down the fork for a moment and give thanks for all of the good things about American soccer and, just as crucially, all of the things worth being excited for on the horizon, too.