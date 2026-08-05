USMNT Summer Transfer Grades: Gio Reyna gets another fresh start in France as Middlesbrough bet big on Max Arfsten and Sebastian Berhalter

For Arfsten: Basically the ideal landing spot. He joins two other Americans at a solid club with good history, and one with realistic Premier League aspirations. This gives him a chance to prove himself in the Championship, a league that is very different from MLS, but not a massive leap talent-wise, and hopefully kick on from there. From a USMNT perspective, this move will keep Arfsten in the mix, particularly if he proves he can play at the same level in Europe as he did in MLS. Grade: A

For Middlesbrough: Boro-merica is in full effect. The club has clearly spotted what they believe is an advantage in the market: USMNT players in MLS. That's why they keep making these types of moves. They see players like Arfsten as good value with high upside, and they have a track record of being proven right in Aidan Morris. The fee isn't cheap, particularly for a player with no European experience, so this is a risk, but their leadership clearly has a strategy here. Grade: B+

For Columbus: This is the situation you dream of. You pick a player in the draft, develop him into a national team player, and then sell him on for a hefty fee that can be reinvested into the team. Would it be great to keep every local star? Of course, but if you're going to move them on, do it in a way that makes everyone happy and makes you a bunch of money. A job well done here by Columbus, who can now begin a new chapter and find a new talent to bring through. Grade: A+