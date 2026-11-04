Right, it's time to perhaps get a bit more serious with this thing. The USMNT are well past the magic of the summer of 2026. That World Cup brought plenty of memorable moments. But now, the shine has worn off a bit. Those are now just memories. None of it is all that real, or even relevant, anymore.

Instead, we have a different kind of game that actually matters. No, the Nations League is not the World Cup. But the USMNT do have to win these games to advance (that's how knockout competitions work). Manager Mauricio Pochettino has selected a squad that reflects it. Some of the big hitters - Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun - are in the fold. So too are the youngsters that impressed last month. It's a mix that says "we want to win."

But are there any mistakes here? Should, for example, Ricardo Pepi be in the mix? And if the U.S.'s first leg against Haiti were tomorrow, what should the XI be? GOAL writers ask those questions and more in another edition of... The Rondo.