USMNT Winners and Losers: Cavan Sullivan makes history and Julian Hall keeps rolling as Mauricio Pochettino's new generation crushes Mexico
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Peru win was impressive. The Chile one, too. But Mexico? How would the U.S. Men's National Team's kids handle them? Were they ready for the passion? The fire? Were they ready for a rivalry?
They were ready. Mexico wasn’t. With the youngest player in the starting XI taking center stage, the USMNT’s new generation overwhelmed its biggest rival in a statement win packed with moments that will be replayed for years.
Julian Hall scored the first, Cavan Sullivan scored the second, and Malik Tillman finished the U.S.'s onslaught with the third as the Americans ran away as winners over a 10-man El Tri. The match was labeled as the "Duel in the Desert", but it was no duel; it was a beatdown, one headlined by the teenagers who were the biggest part of it.
Hall, of course, has been tormenting teams all window, having now scored three in three. Sullivan joined him, scoring his first goal from range to create a highlight and memory that will live long in USMNT lore. And then there was Tillman, adding insult to injury by punishing Mexico for a third moment of lax defending.
It's often hard to contextualize a friendly so early in the cycle. There's much more to play for over these next few years and plenty of bigger games on the horizon. But, for the USMNT, this felt big. It felt like an arrival and, perhaps, a turning of the tide led by the newest members of CONCACAF's oldest rivalry.
WINNER: Cavan Sullivan
No matter how Sullivan scored his first goal, it was likely going to be one that would be replayed for years. If he becomes the player many think he could be, his first goal would signal the start of something, for both the 17-year-old starlet and the USMNT.
Well, Sullivan made sure the goal itself was highlight-worthy, too. If he's starting as he means to go on, this could be fun.
Sullivan's first USMNT goal came from distance as he pounced on a poor pass from goalkeeper Raul Rangel well outside the box. With Rangel off his line, Sullivan made magic with a goal that will be remembered for a while in this rivalry. The strike also made the 17-year-old the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history - surpassing Mathis Albert's record set just a few days ago.
The celebration is part of what makes it memorable. After scoring, Sullivan darted towards the corner before being swarmed by USMNT teammates. He pumped his fists, kissed the badge, and was pushed out in front for a second ovation. It was a goal that deserved it, no doubt.
Sullivan has arrived, and this will be the day remembered as the day that happened.
LOSER: Raul Rangel
Rangel has had his moments, for both Mexico and Chivas, including this summer's World Cup. This match, though? This one was bad. The goalkeeper was at fault for two of the USMNT's three goals, one of which was simple and one of which was spectacular.
The first came on a sustained 17-pass sequence from the USMNT, but Mexico seemingly had it handled. Gio Reyna had little space, forcing a cross from the endline. It was seemingly harmless, but it wasn't. Rangel misplayed it, bumping the ball right into the path of Hall for a relatively easy finish from close range.
The second wasn't from close range. Rangel's giveaway went straight to another USMNT teenager, Sullivan, who still had a lot of work to do. He did it, though, firing from distance for his first USMNT goal.
Any mistake is frustrating for any keeper. Two? In this game? This will be a big blow for Rangel, who had a nightmare of a night.
WINNER: Julian Hall
The USMNT were playing in Glendale, not Green Bay, but Hall did his version of the Lambeau Leap. After seeing the ball hit the back of the net, he darted straight towards the crowd, lept over the ad boards, and tried to leap in. He couldn't contain his excitement. It may have been his third goal in as many games, but this one was different.
With his goal, Hall has now scored in each of his first three caps. He came off the bench to score at the backpost against Peru. Against Chile, it was a well-placed header after a series of other big chances. And, against Mexico, Hall made the most of a moment, tapping home a Raul Rangel spill after spending most of the half kept under wraps by the Mexico defense.
Just 18, there was always going to be a learning curve for Hall, but the New York Red Bulls starlet has also gotten better with each game. He's now the first player to score three in his first three since former USMNT striker Eddie Johnson, too. With each goal, Hall makes up a little ground in the striker race, which he is firmly in given his performances this window.
LOSER: Mateo Chavez
It was already heating up a bit before the USMNT's second goal. Once Sullivan's shot hit the back of the net, it seemed inevitable. Tensions would boil over at some point, but how bad would it get?
For Mexico, pretty bad. Just 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute, Mateo Chavez was sent off, leaving Mexico down a man in addition to those two goals. There was no way back from there, of course, and it was all so avoidable.
It started with a hard foul on Yunus Musah, with Chavez going straight through the USMNT midfielder. Then, when Sebastian Berhalter ran in to defend his teammate, Chavez appeared to hit him in the face. The red card came out seconds later. Fortunately, it didn't escalate from there.
Again, a sending-off felt inevitable. Such is the nature of the USMNT-Mexico rivalry, but Chavez's dismissal was more silly than anything else.
WINNER: Mauricio Pochettino
This is the type of result that gets people fired up. Missing some of the faces of this program, the U.S. stared down their biggest rivals with a team of rising young players. They never blinked. Even better, they won. Emphatically.
Sullivan and Hall will get the headlines, which are certainly earned. Diego Kochen should get some flowers, too, for his performance in goal in his first start. Alex Freeman started at a World Cup, but he is still very much a young player, despite continuing to put in performances that say otherwise.
For Pochettino and the USMNT, this was a statement as it was the Argentine's first win against El Tri. Yes, there were struggles against Mexico last cycle and, of course, this doesn't undo the World Cup exit, but this is a reason to be excited. Pochettino has a bunch of talent on his hands and, after just a few weeks, that talent is ready to win a game against Mexico.
There will be bigger games soon, ones where both the USMNT and Mexico will be at full strength. This cycle will, ultimately, be defined by those games, not a friendly at the very start. This win will help, though, as Pochettino and his team build towards a future that feels a lot closer than it was just a few short weeks ago.