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Poch Rondo 1-1GOAL

The Rondo, Mauricio Pochettino edition: Can he turn Man Utd around? Has his USMNT tenure been a success? Who could replace him?

Mauricio Pochettino could swap the USMNT for Man Utd’s familiar chaos. GOAL’s writers debate his legacy, his chances of reviving United and who should lead the U.S. next.

Tom Hindle, Ryan Tolmich and Alex Labidou

  • Goodbye, Mauricio.

    It seems that the Pochettino era is over for the USMNT, with the manager reportedly all but sealing a deal to become Man United manager following the international break. The Red Devils have reportedly made personal contact with the U.S. and are set to pay his $10 million release clause. Job done.

    And what do we make of this? Well, it seems, for one, that the U.S. will make a massive profit. Cheers for the $10 million, guys. But there are larger questions to be asked about the state of the side during the Poch tenure. With a World Cup Round of 16 loss to Belgium as the final point in his World Cup journey, and no major trophies to point to, can the Poch era be considered a success?

    It's tough to say. Certainly, Pochettino has expanded the player pool and reinvigorated the side. But material achievements have been harder to come by. And then there are the replacements. Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already been mentioned. It's a lot of breakdown, and GOAL writers do just that in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • Is Manchester United the right landing spot for Pochettino?

    bruno fernandes
    (C)Getty Images

    Manchester United are blessed with immense talent, but have struggled to find form under Michael Carrick.

    Tom Hindle: No, because it's not the right spot for anyone. Nobody can truly change this club until there are serious structural changes made. There is every single chance that this ends in abject failure, with Pochettino's reputation a little bit tarnished.

    HOWEVER, has there ever been a more Man United manager for this current iteration of the club? Pochettino can coach the young lads. He can also play politics a little bit. He is friendly but not naive, charming but steely. So, no, this likely won't end well. But Pochettino has shown, time and time again, that he loves a challenge. This is the ultimate one.

    Alex Labidou: This is a tough one. Manchester United have been in varying states of disarray for over a decade now, despite the occasional success. This is a club that spends massive sums without sustaining a coherent football strategy. Given all that chaos, the sensible answer would be no.

    Yet Pochettino is intriguing. His mastery of LinkedIn speak would certainly come in handy at a club forever asking people to believe in the next project. And his track record of developing young players gives him something substantial to sell.

    One of United’s biggest problems is turning academy promise into sustained first-team success. Some of that comes down to how those players are managed - Kobbie Mainoo, anyone? If there is talent in the system waiting for an opportunity, Pochettino would be a compelling choice to develop it.

    Ryan Tolmich: It's clearly the club he's wanted for quite some time. His admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson is well-known, and his desire to go back to England is, too. In that sense, he got what he wanted. Whether that's how this ends, though, is anyone's guess. He's walking into a broken and beaten-down club and, realistically, that may be the best time to walk in. It could also be another trap for another manager unable to fix something that is now far too broken.

  • Can Pochettino can really turn it around?

    Alex Ferguson Jim Ratcliffe 2025

    No manager has proved themselves capable of succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United.

    TH: Not under this current iteration of the club. There would need to be real structural change, at every single level, for Pochettino to really make this work. He'd require not only patience from the higher ups but also certain assurances that the club is willing to 'suffer' in the present and keep an eye on the future. No manager has been given that in a decade. Why should Poch be any different?

    AL: It depends on patience - and whether United can give a manager something resembling a stable foundation. Jose Mourinho, Ruben Amorim and Louis van Gaal all arrived with records of success elsewhere. They made mistakes at United, too, but the club’s problems have outlasted one manager after another.

    Pochettino would need time, recruitment that fits his approach and a clear understanding of who makes the football decisions. United have struggled to sustain that combination. Spending money is one thing; consistently spending it on players who fit a plan is another.

    If that changes, then yes, Pochettino could turn things around. But we’ve heard promises of a fresh start at United plenty of times before.

    RT: Someone has to, right? The club is a mess, but it's surely too big a brand to stay that way forever. All it takes is the right vision and a little patience to get a club out of this type of hole, and the biggest question will be if Pochettino will be the beneficiary of the latter. This will take time. Let's see if Manchester United are willing to give it to him.

  • Does this make U.S. Soccer look bad? Or was his exit inevitable?

    FBL-USA-POCHETTINO
    AFP

    Pochettino signed a four year contract before leaving for Man United.

    TH: You always have egg on your face when the guy you just handed a massive four-year contract bolts at the soonest possible opportunity, right? Sure, Man United are a massive club. This is a massive job. No one can turn it down, really. But it is a bit of a slap in the face for the U.S., who are now back to the drawing board a little bit.

    AL: I don’t think a potential move to Manchester United makes U.S. Soccer look bad. They landed one of the biggest names in coaching to lead the team through a World Cup and secured an extension afterward. That was a significant commitment from both sides, even if another coaching search so soon would raise fair questions about continuity. United are also a unique situation. Whatever their problems, this remains one of the top three jobs in world soccer. The perception would be markedly different if Pochettino were leaving for Crystal Palace or Fulham, for example.

    RT: It makes them look great! They got paid over $10 million to have Pochettino coach four (six?) extra games before he signed off. That money will go towards hiring his replacement and is also a heck of a consolation prize for a coach that obviously desired this move. There's no shame in losing a coach to a club as big as Manchester United, and, even if there was, the federation can wipe away their tears like Woody Harrelson in Zombieland until the new coach is chosen.

  • What is his legacy with the USMNT?

    Alex Freeman, USMNT
    GOAL

    Pochettino's USMNT enjoyed some big moments, but ultimately fell short at the World Cup.

    TH: Meh? I mean, he did quite a good revamp kinda thing, worked a few lads into the team, and did about as well as he should have. Zoom out, questions remain. Should he have taken a group of backups and beat Mexico at the Gold Cup? Should a full-strength side, caught in a political firestorm, have beaten Belgium? No. Pochettino won what he should have. And lost where he should have - nothing more, nothing less.

    AL: If he leaves now, it would be mixed. On the positive side, Pochettino has expanded the player pool to levels American soccer fans haven’t seen before and challenged the established hierarchy. He created an environment in which even Christian Pulisic wasn’t beyond scrutiny, and he bristled at the idea of an A squad and a B squad. The message was clear: reputation alone should not guarantee anyone a place.

    On a negative, the U.S.’s home World Cup ended with a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16. Whatever the progress elsewhere, that was not the breakthrough his appointment was supposed to deliver.

    Then there is the recurring speculation about his future. He didn’t shy away from flirting with those opportunities. When you consider coaching a national team - at a very lucrative salary and accommodations - is an honor, that had to rub some the wrong way. After his first four months on the job, he seemingly was willing to have one foot out, and here’s hoping that changes if he leaves with his successor. 

    RT: Complicated. Did he change the culture? Objectively, you'd have to say yes. Did that lead to much? Objectively, you'd have to say no. There were no trophies and no signature wins over an elite side. On the field, there was attacking play, but more of the same in terms of results. Because of that, Pochettino's real judgement will be based on the foundation he built, particularly with him not sticking around to see out what gets built on that foundation.

  • Where do they go next?

    Pep Guardiola
    (C)Getty Images

    Pep Guardiola has already been linked with the USMNT job.

    TH: The Pep Guardiola noise has already started, and that's all well and good. But it's a long shot, and it's not the right move, either. The U.S. need someone who can build this program up from the inside, a tactical mind who also knows the system inside out. Ironically, the best coach for that is now in charge of Canada and made it absolutely clear that he will never, ever, ever be the U.S. manager. So, B.J. Callaghan, who has worked wonders with Nashville SC and also had a fine interim stint, is an absolute tap-in. Hand him the reins, weather the storm if results get a bit dicey, and the U.S. will be in a good place come 2030.

    AL: Fans and some in the media want Guardiola, and the appeal is obvious. He is arguably the greatest club manager of all time. The question is how his methods would translate to international football, where a coach has far less time on the training ground and can’t recruit players to fill specific gaps.

    His intensity and the expectations that would follow him are also worth considering. This is still a relatively young group establishing its identity. This might be a higher-profile repeat of some of the challenges Jurgen Klinsmann faced.

    My preference would be Pellegrino Matarazzo or B.J. Callaghan. Matarazzo is an American who has built his coaching career in Europe and enjoyed success in Germany and Spain. Callaghan has done impressive work in Nashville and already knows the national-team environment. Steve Cherundolo also deserves serious consideration, given his success at LAFC. The challenge there would be perception: Is promoting your U23 manager as appealing as bringing in a well-esteemed outsider?

    RT: Depends. Does that buyout money all go straight into the pool for a new coach, or do the donors who provided the Pochettino funds back away given the lack of ROI? That's the big question and, even beyond that, there's no guarantee that the Guardiolas and Didier Deschamps of the world want this gig. The good news is the U.S. have four months to sort that out before the next set of official games, which gives them time to leave no stone unturned no matter which direction they want to go in.

  • How appealing is the USMNT job?

    마우리시오 포체티노 (Mauricio Pochettino)
    Getty Images

    Pochettino endeared himself to the American public during the World Cup.

    TH: Reasonably, without being an absolute slam dunk - to use an Americanism. Most top European jobs are more alluring. Pochettino's exit proves that top club gigs are also more valuable. But as an opportunity to try to build a national side with momentum and ambition? Not a bad shout.

    AL: It should be very appealing. This is arguably the most talented pool in U.S. history, with established players at major clubs and hungry young prospects capable of challenging anyone who becomes complacent.

    There are national teams better equipped to win immediately. But the U.S. offers a coach considerable talent and room to make a lasting impact, without the championship-or-failure expectations attached to the traditional powers.

    A coach who turns this potential into meaningful progress on the biggest stage could leave a substantial legacy. That should be a pretty compelling pitch.

    RT: Sure, but it depends on what a coach wants. Burnt out on the European game? Craving something lower stakes? Intrigued by the idea of bouncing across America, listening to country music and eating Chick-fil-A as Poch did? If the answer to any of those answers is "yes", it's a heck of a gig. The money is good, the talent pool is getting better, and the ability to position yourself as a hero is right there. Still, some coaches value the day-to-day grind, which this job does not bring. It's a personal decision, but there's surely someone out there for it.