The relentless rise of Jason Cundy: How a forgotten footballer became UK sports radio's most popular wind-up merchant

Despite being in the industry for more than 20 years, it feels as though Cundy has only recently come to the fore in football media, and that is undoubtedly courtesy of his on-air chemistry with current 'Sports Bar' co-host and fellow ex-Spurs player, Jamie O'Hara. Crucially, the show is livestreamed, making for some sensational social media clips.

The pair make for excellent radio, ribbing both each other and their callers in equal measure with the help of some perfectly-timed sound effects from one of their producers, known as Hairy Al. However, it's Cundy's unmatched ability to wind his co-star up and use of a hilarious visual prop that has seen the duo go viral repeatedly in recent years.

While Tottenham fan O'Hara laments his side's latest negative result, of which there have been many, Chelsea-supporting Cundy will whip out a mask with former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's face on it, pull it over his head and continue to have a semi-serious discussion with his co-host while it is distorted absurdly and expressionless across his face.

The resulting content is always absolutely hilarious, and the fact Postecoglou was sacked by the Lilywhites more than a year ago makes it even more relentlessly funny. O'Hara simply can't help himself, and is unfailingly left completely exasperated by the ridiculousness of the situation, the debate already lost.

In the most infamous example of Cundy's masked antics, a riled-up O'Hara actually stormed out of the talkSPORT studio following Tottenham's calamitous 5-2 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid back in March, during Igor Tudor's ill-fated interim tenure. Wearing his Postecoglou mask, a clown hat and a oversized bow tie, Cundy kept poking at his fellow pundit until he exploded.

"If we stick with this guy [Tudor], we're gone. This club is gone. It can't get any worse," O'Hara raged. When Cundy responded by saying that Spurs had 'drawn the second half', O'Hara lost it: "Stop going on about the second half! Seriously, mate. Seriously, shut up. Honestly... I'm trying not to swear. You're a professional pundit. You can't keep saying that."

After attempting to compose himself, O'Hara then walked out. The clip has now been viewed 1.4 million times on X (formerly Twitter) alone, and Cundy even wore the mask at O'Hara's wedding in April.

The 57-year-old's other go-to bit comes at the top of the show, as he taunts whichever club has had a particularly bad day with shouts of 'HAS ANYONE SEEN [insert team name]?!', before he runs through a list of people and things associated with that club, riffing off a famous piece of Norwegian commentary from the 80s, which came after an unlikely victory over England for the Scandinavians. The words "Can you hear me?! Your boys took a hell of a beating!" make up the rest of the incoherent routine. Throw in his signature mask and it is unadulterated chaos.