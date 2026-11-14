Rafa Marquez's Mexico have a point to prove against Jamaica - and Julian Quiñones' return is only the start

The World Cup honeymoon didn't last long.

Now Rafael Marquez and Mexico have something more immediate to prove. El Tri visit Jamaica on Saturday, Nov. 14, in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, before hosting the return in Monterrey on Tuesday, Nov. 17. For the new manager, the opportunity to turn an uncomfortable start into something more convincing has arrived.

Mexico emerged from its historic summer having won four matches at a World Cup for the first time, recorded four consecutive clean sheets and broken a 40-year drought without a knockout-stage victory. Every win seemed to restore a little more pride and belief in a national team that had spent years searching for both.

Marquez's first four matches provided a rude awakening. El Tri drew 1-1 against Colombia and Peru before losing to the United States and Chile by an aggregate score of 5-0. Two goals scored, seven conceded and no victories made for an abrupt change in mood.

And now the matches count.

The defending champions are playing for a place in the March 2027 Nations League Finals at SoFi Stadium, along with direct qualification to the 2027 Gold Cup. Those are the immediate stakes. The broader challenge is showing that Marquez has begun to address the problems his first window exposed.

Julian Quiñones is back. Gilberto Mora offers a reason for optimism. But Raul Jimenez remains absent, and Mexico cannot expect the return of one forward to repair everything.

Against Jamaica, El Tri need to show how they intend to get better.