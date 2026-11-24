It's certainly imperative that Ferran Torres starts finding the back of the net with great regularity. Spain's World Cup hero is actually PSG's top scorer this season, with eight goals in all competitions, but Saturday's strike at Nice was his first for nearly two months. Luis Enrique also definitely needs more from Mika Godts, the Belgian winger who has, thus far, made absolutely no impact on PSG's Champions League campaign since arriving from Ajax during the summer for €45 million (£38m/$49m).
According to the latest reports coming out of Paris, the club is confident that Godts, along with fellow summer signing Maghnes Aklouche, will benefit enormously from the increased game time they're now set to receive with both Kvaratskhelia and Doue sidelined through injury. PSG also have high hopes for academy products Senny Mayulu and Quentin Ndjantou - both of whom have featured more regularly in recent weeks, particularly as they possess the kind of versatility that Luis Enrique loves in his players.
Fair to say, then, that the coach is not short on options. However, that obviously hasn't prevented inevitable talk of PSG being punished for letting Bradley Barcola leave for Liverpool during the summer. The France international always made for an excellent replacement for Kvaratskhelia, Dembele or Doue, so there's no doubt that he would have gone straight into the starting line-up amid the current injury crisis.
However, hindsight is always 20-20, and it would be ridiculous to criticise sporting director Luis Campos for essentially covering PSG's entire summer expenditure by cashing in on one of the most erratic finishers in world football.
There's no denying, though, that going into Wednesday's Champions League meeting with a dangerous Roma side, PSG's stellar squad suddenly looks short on world-class quality in attack, which is why they're already being linked with a number of wingers that might actually be available in January, including former transfer target Estevao, who is not enjoying life at all under Chelsea's new boss, Xabi Alonso.
The word is, though, that Luis Enrique remains reluctant to make any major mid-season moves and that the next five weeks will essentially serve as an extended audition for the existing supporting cast at Parc des Princes to prove themselves worthy of leading roles in the second half of the season.
Of course, even though they won't say so publicly, the leading pretenders to PSG's throne, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, will have taken great encouragement out of the fact that the current kings of Europe have lost two thirds of their first-choice forward line. Luis Enrique's previously unstoppable side no longer appears quite so scary.
Admittedly, the key to PSG's success has been the change of mentality that their outstanding coach has overseen over the past three years. One can, therefore, understand why he's not pushing the panic button just yet. However, it's impossible not to question whether PSG really can be "the same team" without two of their most talented individuals.