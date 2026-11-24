Just losing Kvaratskhelia represented a major blow to PSG's hopes of pulling off a 'three-peat'. It's absolutely no exaggeration to say that Luis Enrique's side would not have won the past two European Cups without the Georgian George Best, who had a transformative effect on the team following his arrival from Napoli in January 2025.

Kvaratskhelia was particularly important to last season's success, with the winger rightly named the Champions League's Player of the Tournament after becoming the first man to register at least one goal contribution in seven consecutive knockout stage matches - before then winning the vital penalty with which Ousmane Dembele drew PSG level in the final against Arsenal.

"Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world and he’s only going to get better," Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf told Amazon Prime Video at the time. "I don’t know if he will stay on the left side because he just knows what to do in every situation. He carries the team in certain moments, so I like his intelligence. He’s the extra man in midfield and also goes to make a difference up front." And that's precisely why his injury provoked such panic in the Parisian press.

Luis Enrique was adamant, though, that he still had sufficient quality at his disposal to get by without Kvaratskhelia - and the early evidence was encouraging, in fairness. Remember, PSG were drawing 1-1 with Barcelona when Kvartaskhelia tore his ACL around the hour mark of their October 20 meeting at Parc des Princes - and yet they went on to win the game 4-2 thanks to goals from Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz. A fortnight later, they routed Villarreal 6-0 at the Madrigal, suggesting creating and taking goal-scoring opportunities wasn't going to be a major issue for PSG without Kvaratskhelia.

However, taking Doue out of the equation, too, makes this a problem that even Luis Enrique might not be able to solve - not without dipping into the transfer market, anyway.