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Marcelo Bielsa Stuart Dallas Leeds GFX 1:1GOAL

Murderball, litter picking & buckets! What it's like to play for 'El Loco' ex-Argentina, Uruguay & Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

From opening day introductions to intense fitness drills, beds at the training ground and breaking down language barriers, Stuart Dallas worked with one of football's biggest characters during his time in West Yorkshire and lifts the lid on life under 'The Crazy One'

Chris Burton

  • Be it stars of football or film, music and the arts, those considered to be geniuses in their chosen field often have an air of eccentricity about them. That is certainly the case when it comes to Marcelo Alberto Bielsa Caldera.

    Affectionately known as ‘El Loco’ due to his rather unique take on coaching and management - on and off the pitch - the enigmatic Argentine has spent almost four decades prowling the touchline, perching on buckets and generally rebelling against the established order of things.

    His career as an unapologetically mercurial tactician has taken him from his roots in Rosario to the World Cup finals with Uruguay via stints in Mexico, Spain, Chile, France, Italy and England. Wherever his tracksuit-wearing, video-watching bandwagon has stopped, memories and headlines aplenty have been made.

    What, though, is it like to play for Bielsa and is there a method to the supposed madness? Does anybody really get to know the man himself or is he so embedded in his work that no ‘off’ switch can be found?

    In a bid to find answers to some of the many questions that hang over the 71-year-old’s head, GOAL caught up with Stuart Dallas - the figurehead for BOYLE Sports' NIFL Premiership Trophy Tour and a man that was on Leeds United’s books when a South American whirlwind swept into Elland Road, shook a sleep giant from their slumber and created a legend.

  • First impressions

    Marcelo Bielsa Leeds 2018
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    Bielsa was appointed by Leeds in the summer of 2018

    “First and foremost we were away. Obviously it was the end of the season, so we were away on our holidays. I had played international football [for Northern Ireland] at the back end of the season so my holidays were to be extended simply because the season stretched a bit longer. Marcelo was appointed and then I had a conversation with the club telling them that I want to come back at the same time as everybody else because I know about Marcelo, I know he demands hard work so I didn't want to miss any days. I wanted to come straight back in at the beginning so I made myself available for pre-season on the first day.

    “The first interaction with him was, I remember, he came into the dressing room. We were all sat in the dressing room at Thorp Arch and he just went around shaking hands with everybody and he either said you by name or he said your number, or he said both. Maybe he said, ‘Dallas 15’ so he knew everything about you from then. A lot of managers come in now and of course they'll have done all their background checks and they'll do all the research but that was just his way of saying, ‘I know about you already’.

    “And then obviously everything was done through the translator, which was unique to us. It was different because none of us in the dressing room at that time were used to having that. It was always an English-speaking coach that we were all coached by, whether it be at international level or club level. So it was a different experience but the first thing he said was ‘this is going to be hard work and if you're not up for it, there's the door’ kind of thing. So straight away we knew it was going to be difficult and that was the first interaction we had with him.”

  • Murderball explained

    Leeds training 2020
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    Training sessions under Bielsa were notoriously tough


    “Murderball, I think there's been a lot of different versions that have been floating about the press since Marcelo was at Leeds, and a lot of it is untrue about what it really was. It was a hard session during the week. It was designed to be hard, it was designed to take you to a place that was uncomfortable so that come game day it was more comfortable to do what he was asking you to do. But the players looked forward to that every week the more we got used to it because it was like playing a match at times.

    “It was difficult but basically it was as soon as the ball would go out of play, ball straight back in. It was designed so that you didn't have time to get your breath, to recover. It was designed to take your body to an uncomfortable position that, at the end of it, made you fitter, made you stronger, made you more resilient. It was all designed with a plan behind it. He was very, very meticulous in how he did things. It was structured differently at times as well. It wasn't just five times four minutes or four times five minutes or two times 10 minutes. It was dependent on the workload leading up to the game week situation. It was all designed with a sports fitness coach and sports science coach in terms of workload and numbers and stuff.

    “It ended up becoming really enjoyable and as players we looked forward to it. Within the game itself there were no free kicks, no nothing. You just play on and everything was a hundred miles an hour. It was a good part of the week for us. Typically we did it on a Wednesday, which typically for the normal sort of English team, you'd probably have a Wednesday off during the week. Some teams have a Tuesday, some teams have a Thursday, but while other teams were having days off, we were working our hardest. And I think that showed, to be honest, especially in the Championship, it showed that we were fitter and we were stronger than everybody else.”

  • Pre-match prep

    Football video VAR
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    Bielsa would watch endless hours of video

    “His level of detail was incredible. We had a lot of meetings and he prepared for every game like it was a World Cup final. He tried to give you as much information as possible to make it easier for you as a player. Some players don't like too much information. I personally enjoyed it. It gave me a real good insight into not only myself, but into the opposition as well. There were a lot of meetings and a lot of preparation did go into it. We did individual meetings regarding your last game. We did unit meetings. We did team meetings.

    “There was a lot of information, but for him it was about giving you the best possible platform to go and perform and get a result. At the end of the day, he took us, a mid-table Championship team, and he improved and developed the team, but he improved and developed individuals as well. There's not too many managers that can do that, I think. Managers come in and they make teams better, but he made every single individual better as well.”

  • Daily weight checks

    Marcelo Bielsa Stuart Dallas Leeds
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    Players had to keep themselves in peak condition

    “You had to be very disciplined, of course you did, in everything you did. Again, it was designed to get the best out of you, to get the best performance out of you. The weight checks are what they are, if you live your life correctly. At that level, you can't really get away with, nutritional-wise, for example, not being the best possible, because the game was advancing more and more. He's seen it and, again, everything was designed.

    “For an individual, the weight wasn't just plucked out of thin air and said, ‘you have to be this weight’. It was all designed scientifically around body fats, body percentages, muscle mass, and everything was done the correct way via DEXA scans. It wasn't like he's just gone, ‘well, you need to lose four kilos to be able to run’. It wasn't like that. It was difficult because you had to buy into it, you had to make a lot of sacrifices. But again, as players, we bought into it. We had a really good group of players at Leeds at that time. There were no big egos and we could see the improvement that he was making around the club and around individuals and the team as a whole. It's like everything in life, the more success you get, the more you'll buy into it. We were continually seeing the success that he was bringing to us and making us just live our lives better.

    “It's normal if you look after your body and put the right foods, the right liquids into your body, you will become a better version of yourself. That's facts. You feel better in yourself, you become a better person. He improved every dimension of everybody's game. Don't get me wrong, the weight checks at times were hard because we were in on a Sunday as well, so you couldn't really go and enjoy yourself too much on a Saturday night. But these are sacrifices you have to make if you want to get to the top and continue to play at the top. As a group of players, we bought into that.”

  • Unconventional methods

    Marcelo Bielsa Leeds 2019
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    Leeds rebuilt connection between players and fans


    “The beds are normal. I think all the top clubs now have that at their training facilities. That was part of being the best version of yourself, being in the best possible condition come the session. It was more for pre-season, that's what it was for. It was more you come in in the morning and obviously do your session and then instead of going home and coming back at three o'clock, because between that time he couldn't control what you were doing. You could have been out walking around or running after your kids, for example, and using up energy that he wanted you to use come the second session because he wanted to get the best quality out of the session. The beds at the training ground were designed for resting and making sure that you were in the best possible condition come that second session at three or four o'clock in the afternoon.

    “Obviously, Wetherby is well known. He lived in Wetherby and he used to walk or cycle at times to training. The litter picking thing that went around is well documented too. The relationship with the club and the fans and the team itself was fractured for a long time at Leeds because of the state of where the club were. The owners at that time, Andrea Radrizzani, had done a really good job in bringing the club back together. Marcelo, that day with the litter-picking situation, it was about trying to bring some sort of connection between us and the normal working-class fan that has to go out and do a normal job to earn the money to then be able to come and pay for a ticket to watch the match. Football doesn't work without fans, we all know that. The fans are the ones that bring the revenue into the club that continues to make the club work and evolve. That was more about bringing that connection. The training ground needed tidying up to be fair! There was quite a lot of rubbish.

    “Again, it was just the humility side, making you understand what the fans week in, week out do to be able to afford a ticket to come and watch. I didn't really need to know that because my background was different. I never came up through academies or anything like that. I come from a working background. When I was in the Irish League, I was working as well. I sort of knew that and that's why I appreciated what I had in life going forward because it made me understand what I had to come through to get where I was. I kind of always knew that.

    “I suppose with me being one of the senior leaders within the group, the younger ones are probably looking at the older ones and thinking, ‘are we buying into this?’ When you set an example then, and the group that we had at the time, myself and Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Kalvin Phillips, players like that, when you see that they're buying into it, it feeds off into the majority of the group. It was important that we bought into that. Whether you believed it or not, it was important but we did believe in it and we set a good example for everybody else which sets a good culture within the group. We know what Leeds are. Leeds is a working class city as well. It's hard work over everything else and we really bought into that.”

  • The famous bucket

    Marcelo Bielsa Leeds bucket
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    Bielsa enjoyed a unique vantage point on the touchline


    “That was just him. That's what he's like. The bucket, he liked to sit on that. It's now become famous. There's actually a shrine at Elland Road now for him as well. It's incredible. The legacy that he has built around the club is nothing short of incredible. He probably doesn't realise it himself what he has left and what he built at the club. Hopefully, someday, I would love to see him returning and getting the recognition that he deserves. I think the club are in a fantastic position now. Obviously, the new ownership have been incredible. The way they are running the club now is brilliant. The manager now that's in place, the job he has done has been sensational but this was all built.

    “Marcelo built the foundations for this to be able to happen. I know there's been relegation in between that but again, the club were in a position to bounce back whereas so many times you see a club when they get relegated, they maybe struggle to come back. But because of the foundations that Marcelo had built at that time, allows the team now to be where they are. Obviously, the manager now is doing an incredible job and deserves all the plaudits because what he has achieved in the last three or four seasons has been very, very impressive.”

  • Did he speak English?

    Marcelo Bielsa Leeds interview
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    Bielsa spoke to the press through an interpreter

    “Yes, he could. I think with Marcelo, he always wants perfection, doesn't he? He understands English and he talks a little bit but I think if he couldn't explain in English what he meant, he would get frustrated because he wants it to come across the right way. We understood and we knew exactly what he wanted. He understood English for sure, he knew when you would talk to him. The translation part is something I'd never experienced but it was good. We understood what he wanted but his press conferences at times with the media were quite funny.”

  • Power of the collective

    Marcelo Bielsa Leeds mural
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    Leeds fans still hold Bielsa in the highest regard

    “He has this special way of making you believe in him. We had no fear and it wouldn't matter where we went to, we just felt like we could go and beat anybody at any time. The connection that he brought within the club, the fans adore him now. He just brought the club back together again and dragged it forward. He's a special man. I have a really good relationship with him still to this day. I can only say good things about him. It was hard work, of course it was, but it was supposed to be hard. I look back with fond memories and I wish I had met him earlier in my career, to be honest, because what he did for me was special.

    “Hopefully, someday, he can come back to Elland Road and I would love the fans to be able to give him the send-off or the ovation that he deserves. Knowing Marcelo and how he is, he wouldn't want that because he would think it would be taking away from the good work that Daniel Farke has done now. He’s a legend at Elland Road. They still sing his name and hopefully, as I say, we can see him back there one day.”

    Stuart Dallas was speaking as part of the NIFL BOYLE Sports Premiership Trophy Tour. 18+ BeGambleAware.