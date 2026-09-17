Most competitive season yet? Why the WSL will have more surprise results than ever in 2026-27
Is the 2026-27 season of the Women's Super League going to be the most competitive and closely-matched yet? The early signs certainly suggest it could be. In years gone by, a team might have missed out on the title or a Champions League place because of one poor result against those not in contention for those prizes. This time around, though, the division may be set for more surprise results than ever before.
That is the pace that has been set in the first two weeks of action at least. After two rounds, the division's 'Big Four' - Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United - have already dropped nine points against the rest of the league. That is more than half of the final season total for the 2025-26 campaign and a number it took until mid-November, and matchday nine, for the quartet to lose out on last time around.
While the WSL has long been recognised as one of the best leagues in the women's game, one stick that has been used to beat it is that the old cliché that 'anyone can beat anyone' has not exactly been true, not like it is for the NWSL, the top-flight in the U.S, for example.
However, this year, for several reasons, it may be true to a greater extent than ever before, setting the WSL up for perhaps its most enthralling campaign of the professional era.
Unpredictable results
When Alexia Putellas, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner, sat down to meet the English media for the first time this summer, following her move from Barcelona to London City Lionesses, that competitiveness was one of the first things she pointed to when discussing the appeal of the WSL
"In my opinion, you never know what the result of the game will be," she said. "It's a very competitive league, week after week."
Putellas learned that first-hand at the weekend. London City are seen by many as a team that can break the stranglehold of the 'Big Four' on the Champions League places this season, but after beating Manchester United with a great performance on the opening night, they were stunned by West Ham on Saturday in a 2-1 defeat.
The Hammers have been a regular relegation candidate in recent years, finishing third-from-bottom last term. But the quality they possess in attack, despite not being a big fish in this league, was showcased in the victory as Viviane Asseyi, formerly of Bayern Munich, rounded off the win following an opener from Kelly Gago, her fellow France international forward.
"It's just the beginning," Asseyi said of Gago after the game. "I am sure you will see even more."
Talent across the board
That distribution of top talent across the WSL is a big reason why this season feels primed to be more unpredictable than ever. A few years ago, players would come to England to join one of the big, established clubs. Now, improved investment across the board has made the WSL as a whole appealing, rather than just a few clubs.
Eva Nystrom, the Finland captain, expressed her desire to play in England a few years before her eventual move to West Ham. Asked why the league always held a general attraction for her, she told GOAL: "It's one of the best leagues in the world. The level in England has increased a lot in the last years, the clubs are so big here and I feel like it's a really competitive league and there are really good players here. I always want to play against the best players and teams."
It’s a feeling shared by many, meaning every club in this league now boasts genuine game-changing quality and top-level talent, regardless of past success. Established homegrown players are drawn to projects outside of the 'Big Four', too, as notable investment becomes the norm. Be it Fran Kirby at Brighton, Beth England at Crystal Palace or Millie Turner at Birmingham City, the talent in the league is more evenly spread out than ever before.
Trickle down effect
West Ham's win over London City wasn't the shock of the weekend, either. That came on Sunday when newly-promoted Crystal Palace held Arsenal, a popular pick for the title after a stand-out transfer window, to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.
"We know we're capable of staying in this league," Palace captain Aimee Everett told BBC Sport afterwards. "We know we're capable of showing that."
That result for Palace, which followed a 1-0 success over Everton on the opening weekend (though that outcome could yet change), is also a nod to the growth of WSL 2. The English second-tier has seen its own significant spike in investment and appeal in recent times, with it now a fully-professional league.
Gone are the days when Manchester United, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Leicester City were able to win promotion from the division as a rare full-time team. Now, significant money is being invested at big clubs like Newcastle and Sunderland, making for a hugely competitive league of real quality, one that is attracting plenty of international talent and big local stars like Jordan Nobbs and Demi Stokes.
At the same time, opportunities to be promoted have increased, with three teams coming up to the WSL this time after only one slot had been available in the years prior. It doesn't mean those newly-promoted sides won't struggle, but the potential for them to be competitive feels much greater, a belief Palace have certainly reinforced early doors.
Not all positive
It all means that the WSL in general is at a level of competitiveness that is certainly unrivalled among Europe's best leagues. That doesn't come without its negatives, though.
A lack of opportunities for young homegrown talent is a concern and fewer chances to rest key players can be a frustration for English teams competing in the Champions League - both of which are points that have been raised in the Premier League, the best league on the men's side, too.
Sonia Bompastor, the Chelsea manager who was previously in charge of eight-time European champions Lyon, who have dominated the French league to win 19 of the last 20 titles, spoke to some of these differences in the summer.
"In Lyon, in most of the games in the league, I was able to rotate the team and give opportunities to the young players. Whereas here, I think when you have the Champions League and the league, for me, the level is almost the same, so you can't always rotate the team the way you would like,” she told GOAL. “But that's the reality. Competition is becoming strong and it’s becoming more difficult."
Season of surprises?
For fans of the league, though, it makes for a constantly compelling watch. No longer do many - if any - results feel like a foregone conclusion. Dropped points for big-spending London City Lionesses, pre-season prediction darlings Arsenal and eight-time champions Chelsea in these first two weeks have shown as much.
Previously, the match-ups between the big hitters were the decisive games. It was there that the titles and the European places were decided. Often those head-to-heads made up the majority of the domestic cup finals, too.
Now, while those fixtures are still huge and enticing, the rest of the schedule also comes with much more jeopardy, all while teams like Tottenham and Brighton have had their first Wembley visits on the women’s side in recent years.
"We see teams, we see how they are recruiting and how they are building," Andree Jeglertz, head coach of WSL champions Man City, told GOAL before the new season began, previewing his side's title defence. "It will be even tougher this year."
We might only be two weeks in, but it certainly looks that way.